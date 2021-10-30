But the incoming storm could potentially mean additional outages in the state, particularly in hard-hit southeastern Massachusetts, where thousands of crews were working Saturday to restore power.

The projected weather isn’t expected to be nearly as bad as the storm that arrived late Tuesday and lasted well into Wednesday battering southeastern Massachusetts.

Another round of heavy rains and strong wind gusts is expected to come in Saturday night as tens of thousands of customers remain without power following a punishing nor’easter that struck earlier in the week.

Eversource aims to have service restored by 6 p.m,. and National Grid is anticipating 98 percent restoration by midnight, according to utility representatives.

Another inch or two of rain is expected around the Boston area from 5 to 10 p.m., plus wind gusts of about 25 to 30 miles per hour, according to Bryce Williams, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Norton. Wind gusts could be as strong as 40 miles per hour on the outer Cape and Nantucket.

Representatives of National Grid and Eversource said in separate interviews that their goal was to restore service to customers Saturday. And crews working in the field Saturday will be monitoring weather conditions, they said.

“We are going to be doing whatever we can with safety in mind,” Eversource spokesman William Hinkle said.

Eversource was working to get service restored by 6 p.m., Hinkle said. Some communities could see service restored sooner on Saturday, he said, including Plympton, West Tisbury, Carver, and Acushnet.

Christine Milligan, a spokeswoman for National Grid, said that the utility expects to restore service to 98 percent of the customers who remained without power due to Tuesday’s storm by midnight.

Thousands of crews from Massachusetts, and from other states and Canada, have been working since midweek when the nor’easter hammered the region with heavy rains and wind gusts — some as high as 90 miles per hour.

The storm toppled trees and knocked out power for nearly half a million customers and forced more than a dozen schools to close Wednesday and Thursday.

Officials have been warning that completing repairs would take days. As of about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, roughly 26,000 customers in the state were without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.The bulk of those outages were in southeastern Massachusetts, including Plymouth, Wareham, Brockton, and Bourne.

As of Saturday, Eversource had more than 5,000 workers restoring service, including nearly 2,000 line and tree crews, according to Hinkle. Of them, more than 1,000 workers came from out of state, he said, including Florida, Kentucky, and Tennessee, plus Canada.

National Grid had 3,491 workers in the affected area Saturday, including overhead line, forestry, and underground crews, according to Milligan. That figure includes 645 overhead line crews from out of state, along with more than 346 forestry crews.

Workers from North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and New Jersey were in the region, she said, along with crews from Canada.

One challenge facing crews is the number of utility poles that were damaged, according to Milligan. National Grid had to repair more than 150 poles that were affected on the South Shore alone, and each requires up to eight hours of work to fix. The damage to neighborhoods is extensive, according to Milligan.

Crews will be able to work through Saturday night’s inclement weather, though workers using bucket trucks to reach overhead lines will pause their efforts if wind gusts become too strong, the representatives from both utilities said Saturday.

“We’ve got people out there, and we’ve got to keep them safe,” Milligan said.

Williams said the stormy weather should be out of the region in time to allow for a bright, mild day for Halloween, which is expected to be partly sunny with highs in the mid-60s. The evening will be partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

It’s unclear how much impact the storms will have on Sunday’s Halloween festivities.

Both utilities have asked the public to report any downed power lines to them, or call 911.

“We would always urge our customers to exercise caution when they’re out,” Hinkle said. “There has been a lot of debris that’s come down throughout the week.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.