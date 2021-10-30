A 49-year-old Attleboro man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly stabbed a 56-year-old man in the leg, police said.

Randolph Godwin is set to be arraigned in Attleboro District Court on Monday, Deputy Chief Timothy D. Cook Jr. said in a statement. The charges Godwin faces in connection with the alleged stabbing were not immediately released.

Attleboro police were called to 7 Sixth St. at 11:31 a.m. by the victim, , who reported that he had been stabbed in the leg, police said. When officers arrived they found the man suffering from a non-fatal stab wound in the upper left leg.