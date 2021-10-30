Greater Boston: Highlights included an American golden-plover at Castle Island. A lesser black-backed gull, a clay-colored sparrow, two vesper sparrows, and a blue grosbeak were all seen at Millennium Park in West Roxbury. An osprey was seen at Jamaica Pond, while an Iceland gull was spotted at Revere Beach. A pectoral sandpiper and several Nelson’s sparrows were reported at The Key Park in Revere.

Last week’s bird scene was dominated by a massive nor’easter that hammered Cape Cod and the South Shore for nearly three days. Large numbers of northern gannets, red phalaropes, black-legged kittiwakes, pomarine jaegers, and dovekies were tallied among thousands of scoters, eiders, and lesser numbers of other sea ducks observed Thursday and Friday at First Encounter Beach in Eastham. In addition to the coastal seabirds, other seabirds were seen inland, most notably several black-legged kittiwakes at Quabbin Reservoir and 15 common eiders at Wachusett Reservoir in Clinton.

Cape Cod: The reports of seabirds at First Encounter Beach in Eastham Thursday were dominated by 2,494 northern gannets, 642 red phalaropes, and 634 dovekies. Also seen were two great skuas, 349 pomarine jaegers, one long-tailed jaeger, nine razorbills, 273 black-legged kittiwakes, 55 bonaparte’s gulls, one little gull, 154 laughing gulls, 91 red-throated loons, 42 common loons, five leach’s storm-petrels, and one brown booby.

In addition to the seabirds, sea duck tallies included 10,415 common eiders, 6,465 surf scoters, 2,714 white-winged scoters, 3,990 black scoters, 308 long-tailed ducks, and 382 red-breasted mergansers. Other sightings of interest on the Cape included a Pacific loon at Marconi Beach in Wellfleet, a cattle egret in Provincetown, a thick-billed murre at Race Point in Provincetown, a common gallinule at Depot Pond in Eastham, and a MacGillivray’s warbler at Fort Hill in Eastham.

South Shore: Standouts included a Pacific loon and a short-eared owl at Gooseberry Neck in Westport, as well as a yellow-billed cuckoo in Dartmouth. Storm-driven birds featured small numbers of red phalaropes at Plymouth Beach, two little gulls, and 11 black-legged kittiwakes at Manomet Point. Also seen was a manx shearwater near Scituate Light, as well as eight pomarine jaegers in Scituate Harbor. Other interesting reports included a cackling goose in Plymouth, two cattle egrets in the Chiltonville section of Plymouth, and a blue-gray gnatcatcher at Manomet Bird Observatory.

Norfolk County: In Cohasset, two eared grebes were seen off Parker Avenue, while three pomarine jaegers and a lesser black-backed gull were seen in Little Harbor. A yellow-billed cuckoo, a clay-colored sparrow, and two vesper sparrows were seen at Passanageset Park in Quincy. At Squantum Point Park, a yellow-crowned night-heron, a yellow-billed cuckoo, three American oystercatchers, and a little gull were seen.

Central and Western Mass.: In Concord, two greater white-fronted geese were seen at Nine Acre Corner, while a cackling goose and a Nelson’s sparrow were spotted at Great Meadows Refuge. A red-throated loon and 15 common eiders were seen at Wachusett Reservoir in Clinton, and a golden eagle was seen at Mount Wachusett. Also reported were a dickcissel at Elm Hill Sanctuary in North Brookfield, a Lapland longspur at the Uxbridge Community Gardens, and six white-winged crossbills in Templeton. 50 migrating brant were seen in Williamstown, while cackling geese were spotted in South Egremont and Lee. In Pittsfield, observers saw a great egret, a northern shoveler, and an osprey at Lake Pontoosuc. Watchers also saw a golden eagle at Mt. Everett in Mount Washington. Three black-legged kittiwakes were seen at Quabbin Reservoir in Belchertown, a solitary sandpiper was seen at Hadley Cove in Hadley, and dickcissels were spotted in Hadley and Arcadia Sanctuary. A tardy Tennessee warbler was seen in Northampton, while a Great Egret was seen at the Longmeadow Flats and five northern shovelers were seen at the Fannie Stebbins Refuge.

Essex County: Notables featured a cackling goose at the Topsfield Fair Grounds and another in Danvers as well as a little gull and a common murre at Andrews Point in Rockport. Also seen in Davers was a spotted sandpiper.

Martha’s Vineyard: A Eurasian wigeon was seen at Katama Farm.

Nantucket: An American white pelican, a common gallinule, and two common ravens were all seen on the island.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.




