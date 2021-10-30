Veronica Robles, the founder of Boston’s first all female Mariachi band at the fourth annual City Hall lighting ceremony marking the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month, hosted by the City of Boston’s Latinx Employee Resource Group at Boston City Hall Plaza.

For her, it’s not just about the life she lives, it’s about sharing Latino culture with the community. It may have started by her creating Boston’s first female Mariachi band, but her melodies went beyond the stage.

The Veronica Robles Cultural Center (VROCC), a non-profit organization in East Boston, is a place to preserve Latino roots. Robles founded it to empower youth through education, employment, community, and culture.

This is her beautiful resistance:

My beautiful resistance is creating the demand for the things I am passionate about and what I love to do the most. I work hard to create spaces open for people looking to learn, share, and celebrate diversity. If there is not a path to walk my way, I create it with love and respect for others to walk with me.

I thought we needed a place where Latino cultural traditions were fostered and celebrated 365 days — not only during Hispanic Heritage month. We needed a place where children were able to learn about where their parents come from, to feel proud about who they are, and become sensitive, kind cultural ambassadors for life. I envisioned a safe space where adults can gather together around arts and culture to support each other to improve quality of life, create collective memories, and spread love. A place where you are seen as a human being.

The history I carry about my beautiful country (Mexico) is the Mariachi music and folkloric dance. I carry the traditions that are based on love and respect for mother nature and elders and traditions that brings people together such as Día de los Muertos and Los Reyes Magos.

Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee.