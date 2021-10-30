Officers found the man’s body with an apparent gunshot wound upon arriving at the residence, the statement said.

At 1:19 a.m., police were called to a residence on Hayes Street for a report that a man hade been shot, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A man was shot dead inside a Framingham home Saturday morning, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

“Based on the preliminary information investigators do not believe this was a random attack,” the district attorney’s office said in the statement.

No arrests have been made, according to the statement. The identity of the man is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Framingham Police.

