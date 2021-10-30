A fugitive wanted on charges related to violent crimes in Massachusetts and Connecticut has been arrested, the US Marshals Service and Maine state authorities said. Ramon Smith, 33, of Massachusetts, was arrested at a hotel late Friday after being sought by Connecticut for a warrant issued for homicide and by Massachusetts for another warrant issued for strangulation. Authorities said they found a loaded gun, drugs, and nearly $5,000 in cash when they arrested Smith, and those items were seized by drug agents. Smith is expected to be arraigned in Maine pending extradition back to the states that initially sought him, authorities said. (AP)

PORTLAND, Maine

Voters to decide power line fate

Maine voters on Tuesday will have their say on a ballot question over a 145-mile electricity transmission line, a $1 billion project funded by ratepayers in Massachusetts. Supporters say the line would remove carbon from the environment and provide needed electricity. More than $90 million from utilities has poured into the high-stakes campaign. The project has received all the necessary permits, and construction began 10 months ago. But a court ruling called into question a state lease for a 1-mile section. The arguments against the project are presented as black and white in ads that suggest the project benefits only Massachusetts, that it destroys pristine wilderness, that there was some sort of backroom deal. Even environmentalists don’t agree on the environmental benefit. Supporters say big proposals are needed to combat climate change. They say the project would lower carbon emissions by 3.6 million metric tons, benefiting the region, not just Massachusetts. (AP)

BOSTON

A celebration of adult learning

First Literacy, a Boston-based nonprofit, will celebrate a triumphant year of learning, despite the challenges of COVID-19, with a virtual event scheduled for Friday. The free program, entitled Spotlight on Innovation in Adult Basic Education — New Ways to Level The Playing Field,” will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Organizations that received grant funding from the organization for the 2020-21 school year, including those located in Boston, Holyoke, and Lowell, will share their stories of successful learning. Dr. Rima Rudd, a leader in the field of health literacy and a professor at the Harvard School of Public Health, will deliver the keynote address. To register for the celebration, visit firstliteracy.org.

FRAMINGHAM

Death investigation underway

A man was shot dead inside a home on Hayes Street early Saturday morning, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office. The victim was identified as Eric Hargrett, 34, of Framingham. Officers responded at 1:19 a.m. to the residence, where they found the man’s body with an apparent gunshot wound, the statement said. “Based on the preliminary information investigators do not believe this was a random attack,” the district attorney’s office said in the statement. No arrests have been made, according to the statement. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Framingham police.

HAMDEN, Conn.

AG probes Irish museum closing

Connecticut’s attorney general is investigating the closure of Quinnipiac University’s Great Irish Hunger Museum, which shut its doors permanently in August after nine years dedicated to the study of what’s commonly known as the Irish potato famine. Attorney General William Tong took up the investigation after a lawyer representing an organization dedicated to saving the Hamden museum sent a letter to his office, raising concerns about the prospect of museum artifacts being sold off. The group, the Committee to Save the Great Irish Hunger Museum, was planning a “salute to the museum” Saturday with Irish dancing, food, and treats. A Quinnipiac spokesperson said that the university is “not selling any” items and that it’s committed to finding a way to ensure the collection “remains publicly accessible, advances the museum’s original mission, and preserves the story of the Great Hunger.” Morgan said the university is cooperating with the attorney general’s inquiry. (AP)

MONTPELIER

Outdoor Halloween celebrations encouraged

Vermont’s Health commissioner is encouraging the state’s trick-or-treaters to celebrate Halloween safely this year. Dr. Mark Levine says most trick-or-treating is already outdoors. He suggested keeping groups small. “So let’s get ready to celebrate safely,” Levine said. He also said that people should wear masks and not just costume masks, keep groups small, and help discourage large clusters of people. Levine said that in crowded parties or other such gatherings both adults and children are at higher risk of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. (AP)



