Police describe the man as in his 30s or 40s, between 5-feet-10-inches and 6-feet tall, and between 160 and 170 pounds, according to a statement from City Marshal Mark Murray and the Newburyport Police Department.

Newburyport police are searching for a man who allegedly claimed he had a bomb and robbed a CVS of prescription drugs Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Newburyport police are looking to identify the individual pictured above in connection to a robbery that occurred at CVS Saturday afternoon, police said.

The man was captured on in-store video wearing “a bright blue Nike-branded hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, a navy blue baseball-style hat, gray-colored shoes with white soles and a light blue surgical mask,” authorities said.

Officers responded at about 2:05 p.m. to the CVS at 13 1/2 Pond St. for the report of a robbery, the statement read. They learned that a man reportedly gave the pharmacist a note saying he had a bomb and demanded prescription drugs, authorities said.

The man allegedly left with an undisclosed amount of prescription drugs, according to the statement. He could be driving an older-model blue pickup truck with New Hampshire plates, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Newburyport police at 978-462-4411.

