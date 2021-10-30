A celebration of life event is scheduled to begin Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena at 555 Elm St. in Manchester, the statement said. The event is open to the public and will be followed by a private burial for family only.

A public memorial will be held Wednesday in Manchester, N.H., to honor New Hampshire State Police Trooper Jesse Sherrill, who was killed Thursday in a crash on Interstate 95 near Portsmouth, state police said in a statement.

New Hampshire State Police Trooper Jesse Sherrill was died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, after a tractor-trailer crashed into his cruiser on Interstate 95 in near Portsmouth, N.H.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has ordered flags to remain at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds through sunset Wednesday, the statement said.

Sherrill died early Thursday at Portsmouth Regional Hospital after a tractor-trailer crashed into his cruiser on the northbound side of the interstate just north of Exit 3 at 12:33 a.m., authorities said.

New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes said Sherrill was working at the site of an overnight paving project when the crash occurred. The truck driver was treated and released from a hospital. Their name was not released.

Noyes said the crash was being investigated by Maine State Police.

Sherrill joined the state police in December of 2002 and was promoted in August to Assistant Trooper Commander, state police said. He began his career in law enforcement with the Hooksett, N.H., Police Department in 2001.

“Staff Sergeant Sherrill was known as a ‘trooper’s trooper,’ a consummate, dedicated professional and a true family man,” Noyes said in a statement on Thursday announcing Sherrill’s death. “For nearly 20 years, he served the State of New Hampshire with honor and pride.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.