It starts with a strong work ethic, and demands disciplined spending habits and a loyal adherence to savings plans.

For many families, planning for the holidays begins months in advance.

For 66 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail or online at globesanta.org .

Even so, tens of thousands of Massachusetts parents will need help this year to celebrate with presents for their children.

And Globe Santa is ready to lend a hand.

“This time last year, I had a full time position at a company I worked at for 18 years,” a mother of two children, ages 11 and 9, wrote in a letter to Globe Santa.

Advertisement

In early 2021, the pandemic caused her to lose that position and she’s been stitching together a living ever since on part-time, seasonal work.

“I am currently looking for full time employment, but am as worried as ever,” she wrote. “Please consider us for your program … my kids shouldn’t suffer because I can’t find something that fits.”

Her sentiments are shared by parents, grandparents, guardians and caretakers across Greater Boston who turn to Globe Santa so their children won’t feel left out during the holiday season.

Many are struggling with serious medical conditions, the loss of a loved one, unemployment or homelessness.

Of course, there are also requests from parents who have made great progress rebuilding their lives, despite difficult circumstances.

A single mother and her 5-year-old son spent just over a year living in a family shelter after she and the boy’s father fought through a tumultuous divorce.

“During this time, I was applying to different rentals … and by a miracle, we were approved … for an affordable, 2-bedroom apartment, so [my son] has his own bedroom!” she wrote Globe Santa.

Advertisement

A local parish provided them with a couch, a bookcase and the name of a nearby organization that helps homeless families get on their feet.

“It wasn’t an easy transition because we had literally no furniture,” she wrote.

Her job offers plenty of work hours, she wrote, but doesn’t pay well enough to purchase holiday gifts.

Happily, she has reached out to the right place.

Globe Santa will assist both of these families this holiday season, along with thousands of others.

Last year, the campaign raised nearly $1.7 million and enabled 30,593 children in 17,508 families to receive toys, books, puzzles, games, and other gifts from Globe Santa.

If your family would like to request Globe Santa’s help, applications will be accepted until November 5th. Visit globesanta.org for eligibility requirements and full details.

Christopher Tangney can be reached at ctangney22@hotmail.com.