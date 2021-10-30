Whoa, there are lots of you, huh? OK. I know some of you are too sick of politics — or too consumed with our democracy’s downfall, or just trying to survive, or you live too far away — to want to bother with another city’s municipal election right now. But what happens in Boston on Tuesday really affects you, no matter what part of Massachusetts you call home.

Do you live outside Boston? Do you therefore give zero hoots about the city’s mayoral race? If so, this column is for you!

Boston’s next mayor will officially oversee just one-10th of the state’s residents, but she’ll exert outsize influence, given that her city is the engine — you might even call it the hub — of the Commonwealth. She’ll be one of the most important political figures in the state.

Many of her decisions will have effects far beyond her city’s boundaries, rippling all the way to your doors. Her solutions for the crisis of addiction and homelessness at Mass. and Cass, for example, where desperate people converge from all over, will have consequences in Quincy, Saugus, and much farther afield. We’re all connected.

Here are 6 more reasons why you should care who is elected mayor on Tuesday.

Your economy. Boston is the motor that drives the state’s economy. A mayor can make the city a place where folks want to do business, or make it less hospitable. She can attract enterprises that spread the wealth across the region, which is great for you, or she can convince companies to relocate from your town to hers, which is less so. She can favor givers and good employers, or she can welcome takers. You don’t want takers.

Your commute. It’s mostly the state that determines whether your trips to the city are daily descents through all nine circles of hell, but a Boston mayor can do a great deal here. She can push for bus and bike lanes and higher fees on ride-sharing services to cut congestion for everyone. She can hike up the price of street parking to nudge you onto public transit. She can demand that developers pitch in to make public transit more resilient (a flooded Aquarium T stop is a little too on-the-nose). She can even make some buses free to smooth things along. In other words, she can change your life.

Your housing. Sure, it seems like the city is one big construction site, all those cranes and samey new apartment buildings with buzzy names. Still, market-rate units haven’t kept up with population growth, and the city is still woefully short on housing. And those looking for affordable places to live are far worse off. Unless the new mayor solves those problems, they will squeeze housing outside the city as Bostonians go in search of cheaper places to live (and better schools), further driving up prices elsewhere, too.

Your leisure. Want your visits to Boston to be more fun? Are you a fan of public art, genuine street life, nice buildings, interesting restaurants, parks, and waterfronts that bring together many different kinds of people? The right mayor can make all of this happen for you. For the rest of you, there is the Seaport.

Your planet. Things are grim, climate-wise. Boston is literally right on the edge of it all. How the city handles rising tides and storm surges will affect not just Boston, but other cities and towns up and down the harbor and the Mystic River. And, in a handy metaphor for just how closely our interests are tied together, cleaner air in Boston would mean less pollution for everybody. With the right mayor, the city could become a laboratory on climate-resiliency from which the whole state could benefit, and learn.

Your kids. After an endless chain of white men, Boston will elect a woman, and that woman will be the daughter of immigrants. Annissa Essaibi George is Arab-American, Michelle Wu is Asian-American, and one of them will succeed Acting Mayor Kim Janey, the first woman and the first Black person to hold the job. Think how many kids will now be able to see themselves in one of the state’s most powerful perches. This election transcends not just geography, but generations.

That’s something we can all care about.

