Recent polls show Wu has a commanding lead over Essaibi George in the mayoral race ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day. The existence of the ad was reported by the Dorchester Reporter on Friday.

The ad, paid for by Bostonians for Real Progress Expenditure PAC, claims Wu got a “sweetheart deal” on her Roslindale home. It’s an assertion that has been debunked by a Globe review that found Wu and her husband paid fair market value for their two-family house.

Three days before Election Day, an ad from a superPAC supporting Annissa Essaibi George prompted Michelle Wu’s campaign to send a cease-and-desist letter to prevent it from airing on local cable TV and local network stations, calling it false and defamatory.

In a letter to the advertising arm of Comcast Cable, Gerald A. McDonough, an attorney for the Wu campaign, said, “each individual claim in the ad is itself false and defamatory.”

“The ad is a scorched earth attack, timed to drop in the final weekend before Election Day when it will be difficult to respond,” said McDonough in the letter. “As you know, by law, you are prohibited from airing advertisements that are demonstrably false.”

A Globe review showed Wu and her husband purchased a two-family home in Roslindale with Elizabeth Likovich, one of Wu’s closest friends and godmother to her older son, and Likovich’s husband. After 14 months, the other couple sold their portion of the home to Wu and her husband. The records show that Wu and her husband paid fair market value.

During a recent debate, Essaibi George asked Wu to explain her ties to campaign donor Terry Considine, a Republican businessman and the father of Elizabeth Likovich. The Globe has examined the connections between Wu and that family — suggestions of impropriety have long been quietly pushed in political circles — and found no evidence of inappropriate activity by Wu.

Wu campaign spokeswoman Sarah Anders said in a recent statement, “It’s sad but not surprising that those wishing to continue the status quo are choosing to spend the last days of this race peddling lies, rather than engaging voters on our most pressing issues, like housing affordability, quality schools, and the climate crisis.”

She continued, “We call upon those responsible for this false ad to immediately take it down. Bostonians deserve better than cynical, dishonest smears, and we look forward to continuing our forward-looking, positive campaign until and through Election Day.”

After a campaign event in Roxbury Saturday morning, Essaibi George acknowledged that she saw the ad on Friday.

“You know that I have no connection with the PAC,” she said. “I asked the PAC to stop months ago. Beyond that I have nothing else to say.”

Essaibi George added that she would like to see the cease-and-desist letter from Wu’s campaign.

This developing story will be updated.

















