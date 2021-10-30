The sweeping economic package aimed at providing a social safety net for families and reforming the nation in key areas including climate, health care, and education, was significantly scaled back from its original $3.5 trillion proposal largely to satisfy the demands of Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin — both of whom Biden still has to convince to get on board.

After President Biden unveiled his roughly $1.75 trillion budget plan on Thursday, which shelved a number of progressive priorities and policy goals Democrats had been pushing for, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that now is an opportune time to push him on student debt relief.

Advertisement

Ocasio-Cortez expressed her dissatisfaction with the social-spending plan — also known as the Build Back Better Act — later on that evening and specifically called out Manchin.

“I think given how much [Build Back Better] has been slashed there is more opportunity than ever to bring the heat on Biden to cancel student loans,” Ocasio-Cortez said in an Instagram story.

She invoked Manchin, whose opposition forced Biden to eliminate some of his administration’s top plans, such as providing paid leave to millions of workers and steps to aggressively push for clean energy.

“He doesn’t need Manchin’s permission for that and now that his agenda is thinly sliced he needs to step up his executive action game and show his commitment to deliver for people,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We need to get this done.”

The US Department of Education is expected to resume monthly student loan payments in February 2022 after a moratorium extended by Biden in August expires. The relief measures — including frozen interest and the postponement of collections on most federal student loans — have been in effect since March 2020, when the pandemic first gripped the nation.

Advertisement

“We need to organize and prepare actions now [because] the January showdown will be in late January when payments are ‘supposed’ to kick back up,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Although some new forms of higher-education aid were included in the reduced package Biden introduced, namely increasing the maximum Pell Grant by $550 for millions of students in need and investing in Historically Black Colleges and Universities, free community college did not make the final drawing board.

Members of the progressive caucus — among them Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey and Representative Ayanna Pressley — have repeatedly called for the cancellation of up to $50,000 in debt for federal student loan borrowers while Biden has been in office.

The three released a report on Thursday that said the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program “has been a disaster for [Massachusetts] public servants,” Warren tweeted.

“The major overhaul of PSLF that the Biden admin announced will be a huge help to public servants. To really fix this broken system, @POTUS should #CancelStudentDebt,” the senator added.

Although Biden’s administration says it has canceled over $11.5 billion in student loans for specific groups of borrowers, the president has not fulfilled a promise he made on the campaign trail to cancel $10,000 in debt for all borrowers. Democrats in Congress have insisted he can eliminate student loan debt with an executive order.

Advertisement

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said Biden was looking into his “legal authority” to do so this past spring, and that the president had asked Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to create a memo examining both canceling debt up to $50,000 and forgiving student loans. That memo has yet to be released, and earlier this month Ocasio-Cortez and more than a dozen of her colleagues urged the administration to do so in a letter.

Cardona said earlier this week that “conversations are continuing” over loan forgiveness.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.