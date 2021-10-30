Thank you to Taylor Dolven for explaining the somewhat confusing definitions of electric-assist bicycles ( “Riding in a legal gray zone: E-bikes are growing in popularity, but what rules should cyclists be following?” Page A1, Oct. 22). For many, this is new information, yet e-bikes have been defined nationwide for 19 years thanks to an amended federal Consumer Product Safety Act from 2002. By a quirk of democracy, each state needs to go through the process, and the purpose of this current legislation is to clearly give these increasingly popular devices a category of vehicle in Massachusetts law. Only then can we have sensible regulations with a common language.

Advertisement

The Massachusetts Bicycle Coalition has been working on this issue for two legislative sessions, and in our conversations around the state we too share the concerns about the actual and perceived conflicts on our paths, trails, and roads. However, before we allow jurisdictions to change design guides, regulate e-bike use, and limit speeds in certain areas, we need to know what these devices are — and what they are not.

Those who have ridden know that e-bikes handle and maneuver similarly to standard “analog” bicycles, not mopeds, for which the state’s “motorized bicycle” definition was designed. Massachusetts legislators have worked for decades codifying bicyclists’ rights and responsibilities on our public ways. It is past time to clearly align e-bike riders with these same standards.

Galen Mook

Executive director

Massachusetts Bicycle Coalition

Boston





Concerns about sharing existing paths are real

My shop, Ferris Wheels Bike Shop, has been selling and servicing e-bikes for years. We have helped many people like those featured in the front-page article “Riding in a legal gray zone” stay riding and keep active. It’s clear that e-bikes have a place in our transportation system and that laws need to change.

Advertisement

Concerns about higher-speed electric-assist bikes, electric scooters, and skateboards mixing on paths are real, particularly in urban areas where there are high volumes of cyclists. New paths can be built wider to accommodate high volumes and motorized bikes and other devices, but existing paths such as the Southwest Corridor, the Jamaicaway Path, Minuteman Bikeway, and Paul Dudley White — busy commuter and recreational routes — are harder to widen. These paths are often overloaded with cyclists, pedestrians, runners, and scooters and adding e-bikes going 20 milers per hour could be problematic.

An obvious option — providing room on the street for higher-speed devices — is being eliminated by Boston and other municipalities as they narrow streets, eliminate shoulders, and create bus-only lanes that squeeze streets down to a single 12-foot lane.

If we want to encourage cycling of all kinds, we need to keep our streets flexible and our paths wide and safe.

Jeffrey Ferris

Jamaica Plain





Easy to imagine dangers of increased access

Allowing e-bikes to use bicycle paths, as some propose, raises the question as to whether they should be allowed to use “shared paths.” These paths are currently used by traditional cyclists, runners, walkers, families with strollers, and skaters. If the plan is to add ever-increasing numbers of e-bikes to this mix, the dangers to others are easy to imagine; access should be restricted.

And why not treat e-bikes like motorized vehicles? At least consider point-of-sale installation of reflectors, lights, and sounding devices. And why not insurance for e-bikers?

Meanwhile, heaven forbid, is anyone considering reducing automobile driving lanes to create space for e-bikers without encroaching on and endangering traditional bicyclists?

Advertisement

Franklyn P. Salimbene

Jamaica Plan

The writer is a senior lecturer at Bentley University. His recent paper on bicycle safety equipment was published in the Transportation Law Journal in 2019.



