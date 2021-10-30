The stakes are high and the post-pandemic needs are many, as is the obligation to spend what are essentially one-time federal monies for items that won’t carry lasting budget implications. And having wrested control over the pool of federal money from Governor Charlie Baker earlier this year, legislators have a duty to get a good portion of it out the door — and quickly. The object, after all, was to aid the state’s economic recovery over the next few years. ( The money must be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026 .)

Even as Congress wrestles over the next round of spending bills for infrastructure — physical and social — and how to pay for it, Massachusetts lawmakers are dealing with the far more pleasant task of how to allocate some $5 billion in federal funds aimed at getting the local economy back on track.

During some six weeks of public hearings, legislators received requests totaling about $30 billion, according to Representative Dan Hunt, who chaired some of those hearings. In the 24 hours House members were given to file amendments to the House leadership’s proposed $3.65 billion federal spending relief bill, they proposed 1,126 amendments looking to spend an additional $5.8 billion, according to the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation. Two days of debate on four “consolidated” amendments added some $174 million to the total.

No question this is an opportunity to ease some of the economic pain caused by the pandemic and to make some transformational investments. For the most part, the House got it right, but not completely right, leaving some important unfinished business for the Senate.

The House rather cleverly combined a little more than half of the federal Fiscal Recovery Funds with more than $1 billion in state revenues leftover from the budget year that ended last July 1, when tax money was rolling into state coffers far beyond expectations.

House and Senate leaders reached agreement on two big-ticket items before the House released its recovery plan on Monday. The plan allocates $500 million to the unemployment insurance fund, which faces a deficit of some $7 billion, and $500 million for one-time bonuses of $500 to $2,000 for essential workers who reported for duty during the pandemic, focused primarily on low-income workers (defined as those who earned up to 300 percent of the federal poverty level).

The Legislature’s attempt at symmetry is clear. But as the Taxpayers Foundation pointed out in its analysis, “A higher level of state [UI] subsidy is critical to reducing burdens on employers and maintaining our recovery.”

The premium pay, which Governor Charlie Baker agreed was “conceptually” the “right thing to do,” seems a more equitable and focused use of funds than the $900 million in surplus revenue the governor earlier proposed sending back to taxpayers via an extended two-month sales tax holiday. Timed to hit those essential workers at the start of the holiday season, it could give a boost to retailers as well.

The House bill also prioritizes funds for housing and environmental infrastructure — though not to the extent originally proposed by Baker in his spending plan for those federal dollars — and adds money for education and health care, including funds for hospitals and nursing facilities slammed during the pandemic.

One small but potentially meaningful expenditure — from a Legislature not prone to transparency — is a $5 million appropriation to the state’s inspector general for a public website and database to track where much of the money is going and whether it is reaching the communities it was intended to help.

But the House has still left room for improvements by the Senate, which is expected to release its version of the bill next week. Topping the list should be homeownership production (under the Commonwealth Builder Program) and rental housing production — each funded by the House at $100 million, half the amount proposed by Baker. Nothing is more critical to the kind of transformational change needed in this incredibly tight housing market.

Small businesses, which got $50 million in grant money in the House bill — half targeted for businesses owned by minorities, women, and veterans — are looking for more out of the Senate and are likely to get it.

This is also a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to shore up the state’s public health infrastructure — and if this pandemic taught civic leaders anything, it should be how critical local and regional public health efforts are. The House made a good start; the Senate can do better.

With Senate action expected the week of Nov. 8 and the end of formal legislative sessions set for Nov. 17, the truly critical element is simply getting it done so those funds can begin to do some good.

What ought to make that process easier is knowing that a second tranche of more than $2 billion in federal relief money remains in the state till — a hedge against that which is left undone this year. And, if Washington gets its act together, there’s likely to be more infrastructure money headed this way as well.

Nothing can make up for the past 18 months of pain and economic dislocation. But taking this moment and the opportunity these federal monies provide to plan for a better and more equitable future is one good way to ease that pain.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.