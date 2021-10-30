Now I see that I failed to appreciate their astonishing variety, otherworldly beauty, and indispensable role in sustaining my world.

Prior to this veritable shroom boom, I viewed these capped interlopers as no more than a pox upon my manicured lawn, a mythical source of warts if grazed by fingertips. I have looked down my wrinkled nose at them, uncorked them from the earth and scuffed them aside with booted toe.

This summer’s record-breaking warmth and rain — Boston’s third-wettest season on the books — have yielded a bumper crop of mushrooms. According to local mycologists, foraging is about as good as it gets in New England at this time of year.

Advertisement

My surface-level perspective was challenged by a recent reading of Richard Powers’s bestselling novel “The Overstory,” which opens with narrator trees warning: “Your kind never sees us as whole. You miss the half of it, and more. There’s always as much below ground as above.”

My 10-year-old chocolate Lab, Kaylee, although not bred to hurtle toward fungal treasures like the hound sleuths in a documentary called “The Truffle Hunters,” has also guided my transformation. Kaylee’s pace has slowed considerably. All her languorous sniffing and stalling during our daily wooded walks has forced me to pause more often, too. I study the ground more keenly than I ever have before.

The mushrooms have brought me nothing short of wonderment.

A Rocky Mountain red-capped bolete found near Greer, Ariz. Christopher C. May/Associated Press

The canopied trails outside my Massachusetts home have been bursting with rarely seen varietals, such as cortinarius, like tiny tilted lavender sunhats; white puffballs with the diameter of Frisbees; mottled and frilly hen of the woods, also known as maitake. Each has turned our daily ambles into excursions of discovery not unlike snorkeling along the coral colonies of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. Mushrooms spread like ink blots in the shadows beneath the dank overhangs of boulders. They peek out between the veins of decomposing leaves. They sway like jellyfish the texture and pattern of sea stars; burst up from pine-needled forest floors like squadrons of bronze-toned ocean rays; proliferate like barnacles up the trunks of white pines.

Advertisement

The way mushrooms prettify the forest floor belies the heavy lifting they do below it. They break down and digest wood, plant, and animal matter and convert it to soil and essential minerals that keep the forest thriving. Mushrooms are connected to underground fungal networks — mycelia — that can span the size of a blue whale, according to Kathy LoBuglio, a mycologist with the Harvard University Herbaria. Through these networks, mushrooms “form symbiotic relationships with oaks, pines, and birches, where the plants and trees give carbohydrates to the fungi, and in turn, the fungi give them water and nutrients.”

“They are master recyclers,” says John Royer, LoBuglio’s husband and a microbiologist with Microbia Inc., which researches and develops industrial biomaterials. “They unlock nutrients into the soil that otherwise wouldn’t be released. They’re generally helping everybody else out. Without fungi, you’d walk into the woods to piles of trees that never degraded.”

Their pigments, still a topic of research, may serve as sunscreen against harsh UV rays and come in a spectrum of hues: State House-dome gold; Gulden’s-mustard yellow; bubblegum pink; doll’s cheek red; ice-cap blue; cotton-puff white. They respond to touch like proofed dough, release aromas like the spices of the earth.

Advertisement

In their presence, I feel drawn down to the damp earth — brought, quite literally, to my knees. On one of my recent walks I see a couple toting a woven basket that could only be meant for one thing. Within seconds I wave them down. Foraging kin, they are from Russia and possess a lifelong knowledge of which of the forest fungi are safe to eat. We gush, share photos of our finds. They direct me toward a trove of honey mushrooms, like tiny piles of golden pancakes, amassed along the roots of a fallen tree. They plan to harvest and sauté them with butter and onions.

The Caesar's mushroom, found near Clints Well, south of Flagstaff, Ariz. Christopher C. May/Associated Press

My fascination so far remains visual. I see mushrooms as original works of art scattered like ornaments throughout the forest.

In Russia, the couple tell me, it is said that mushrooms are a harbinger of war.

It’s easy to imagine these gnome-like creatures serving as a conduit between the natural and human worlds. Their caps seem sculpted to take in and transmit messages — discs angled like satellite dishes, swirled ears protruding from the earth, trumpet-shaped ear horns, fleshy lips chattering up trees.

I wish I had begun communing with them sooner.

I might have understood that those fruited bodies I once disdainfully dismembered on my lawn may have been making it healthier.

“The greatest delight which the fields and woods minister is the suggestion of an occult relationship between man and vegetable,” wrote Ralph Waldo Emerson. “I am not alone and unacknowledged. They nod to me, and I to them.”

Advertisement

Perhaps, during a time when our forests are under threat from drought, wildfire, and invasive species, the mushrooms are out in full force to protest. Maybe they are demonstrating, and that’s another reason their colors are all worked up.

Julie Vogel is a novelist and freelance writer in Lexington, Mass. Follow her on Twitter @JulieVogel1.