After taking one set in two matches against East Boston during the regular season, the Townies broke through Saturday, winning three consecutive sets and the match, 3-2, and capture the first league title during Dr. Marcia Harris’s half-decade tenure as coach. The Townies took the fifth set, 15-7, to finish it off.

The ball dropped in for an ace, and Charlestown erupted with an outpouring of joy that could only come from a championship captured with the odds stacked against them.

With Charlestown leading in the fifth set of Saturday’s Boston City League girls’ volleyball championship, the most important serve of freshman Gabrielle Hashioka’s career was nearly perfect.

“This year, everything just kind of jelled together,” Harris said.

The Townies (12-4) fell into an early deficit after conceding the first two sets by scores of 25-17 and 26-24. After Charlestown closed the gap against the Jets to 14-13 in the first set, East Boston went on a run that proved to be insurmountable. The teams alternated points for most of the second set, but a costly attack error resulted in East Boston (13-5) winning the set and assuming a commanding 2-0 lead.

With their season on the brink, an ace by Isabella Velasquez (13 kills, 3 aces) gave Charlestown the narrow 25-23 third-set win. Velasquez said the team regrouped after focusing on communicating and supporting each other, helping the senior end her career with a league title.

After a rocky start that featured six service errors, Harris praised the team’s ability to reclaim an area of the game that has been their strength.

“I told them that we are a serving team, and they weren’t getting their serves in like they used to,” Harris said. “Once they got that under control, things were much better.”

The fourth set was just as close as the previous two, and three kills from Hashioka (11 kills) and six from Velasquez helped the Townies tie the match with a 28-26 win. Charlestown’s momentum carried into the final set, and they jumped out to an 11-5 lead they would not give up, securing the match win.

Barnstable 3, Winchester 2 — Neely Alger (17 kills), Lindsey Jones (11 kills, 4 blocks, 4 aces) and Laura Cogswell (40 assists, 4 kills, 4 aces) powered the No. 12 Red Hawks (12-5) to the nonleague win over the visiting Red and Black (12-5).

Barnstable 3, Dartmouth 1 — Allison Nystrom posted 20 kills and Lindsey Jones tallied 12 kills for the Red Hawks (13-5) in the second game of their nonleague doubleheader.

Greater New Bedford 3, Wareham 0 — Kylee Caetano (4 kills, 6 aces, 5 digs), Layna Ross (8 kills, 2 blocks), and Elle McCormack (18 assists) help the host Bears (8-8) climb to .500 with the South Coast win.

Boys’ soccer

Brookline 3, Braintree 0 — Oscar Kulkarni, Eamon Boshell, and Rowan Roudebush scored for the Warriors (9-3-6) to take the Bay State matchup.

Cardinal Spellman 2, Bishop Feehan 0 — Senior Alex Kuzmich scored both goals as the Cardinals (16-0-3) captured the Catholic Central League Cup to complete an undefeated regular season.

Duxbury 3, Xaverian 1 — Jadon Seo’s two goals were the difference in the nonleague win for the host Dragons (5-11-2).

Framingham 5, Natick 0 — Senior Yuri Santos scored three goals as the No. 7 Flyers (11-1-5) shut out the visiting Redhawks in the Bay State Conference match.

Methuen 4, Chelmsford 3 — Jonathan Diaz scored twice in the first half to give the visiting Rangers (7-8-3) a 3-1 lead, and after Chelmsford (6-8-2) tied it up, Josh Boumel picked a perfect time to score his first goal of the season to propel Methuen to the win.

Milton Academy 3, Belmont Hill 1 — Senior Gavin Randolph sealed the Independent School League win for the host Mustangs (11-2-1) with his goal in the 86th minute, and classmate Henri Ricter provided two assists.

Nauset 6, Bridgewater-Raynham 0 — Nate Watring (2 goals, assist) and Pat Pinto (2 goals) helped the top-ranked Warriors finish the regular season unbeaten at 15-0-2.

Newburyport 1, Beverly 0 — Jack Fehlner assisted Jamie Brooks for the lone goal in the nonleague win for the 16th-ranked Clippers (16-1-1).

Nipmuc 0, Blackstone Valley 0 — Senior Noah Curley headed home the winner in overtime to lift the Warriors (11-4-3) to the Central Mass. Athletic Director’s Association Division 2 title. The game is recorded as a tie for MIAA seeding purposes.

Pembroke 2, Cohasset 0 — Juniors Ethan Sullivan and Declan Crowley scored for the Titans (14-2-1) to earn the nonleague win.

Wayland 4, Cambridge 0 — Jackson Dresens scored two minutes into the game to ignite the host Warriors (9-2-5, 4-1-5) to the Dual County League Cup win.

West Bridgewater 1, Rockland 0 — Senior Chase Ryan scored as the Wildcats (17-2-1) won the nonconference matchup.

Westford 5, Lowell 1 — Ryan Dipietro (2 goals) and Lucas Albuquerque (2 assists) sparked the visiting Grey Ghosts (6-7-4) to the nonleague victory.

Weymouth 2, Silver Lake 0 — Tyler McInerney made four saves to secure the shutout for the visiting Wildcats (8-4-6).

Field hockey

Amesbury 3, Hamilton-Wenham 1 — Ella Bezanson potted two goals to lift host Amesbury (3-9-4) to the Cape Ann League win.

Brooks 1, Governor’s Academy 0 — Senior Brooke Rogers scored for Brooks (11-2-0) in the Independent School League win.

Dover-Sherborn 2, Ashland 1 — Sophomore Avery Bent and senior Nicole Mayer had the goals in the Tri-Valley League win for the host Raiders (9-6-1).

St. John Paul II 1, Fairhaven 0 — Ella Sassone was assisted by Kaylee Anthony on a penalty corner with 57 seconds left in the first half to secure a Division 4 state tournament berth and conclude a 5-1-7 regular season for the visiting Lions.

Walpole 5, Braintree 0 — Lindsey Jacobs (2 goals, 1 assist), Lauren Wong (2 goals), and Kerin Birch (2 assists) propelled the top-ranked Porkers (17-0) to the Bay State Conference win.

Girls’ soccer

Archbishop Williams 5, Innovation Academy 0 — Maeve White (2 goals, 2 assists), Kellianne Caldwell (goal), Ciara Delaney (goal) and Kailyn St. Ives (goal), powered the Bishops (10-7-2) to the nonleague shutout victory.

Bridgewater-Raynham 1, Nauset 0 — Ava Forbes-Smith had the goal in the first half to power the visiting Trojans (13-4-0) to the nonleague win.

Mashpee 10, Falmouth 3 — Senior Sam Kersey (5 goals) and sophomore Hailey Garcia (3 goals) led the scoring for the Falcons (8-6-2) in the nonconference victory.

Newburyport 4, Tewksbury 3 — Molly Webster scored three goals and Ava Lynch had one as the host Clippers (12-2-4) scored twice in the second half to secure the nonleague win.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 1, Austin Prep 0 — Sophomore Sydney Comeau scored the lone goal in the first half, her 25th of the season, assisted by Lola Paradis to lift the Cougars (12-1-2) to the nonleague win.

Plymouth North 3, Marshfield 0 — Megan Banzi had a goal and an assist, and Kylee Carafoli notched her seventh shutout of the season as the host Eagles improved to 11-5-0 with the Patriot League win.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.