Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker understands all that. But there’s not much job security in being an interesting loser. His job is to win games.

It’s shown on television, usually in prime time, and competes for your attention against other programs, movies, video games, and everything else out there.

ATLANTA — At its heart, baseball is an entertainment product. People purchase tickets to watch games the same way they would a concert or Broadway show.

So it was without an ounce of doubt that he took Ian Anderson out of Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night even though he was working on a no-hitter against the Houston Astros.

Advertisement

“Are you sure?” Anderson said.

“Heck of a job,” the manager said.

Snitker was proven correct when four relievers followed Anderson to the mound to wrap up a 2-0 victory that gave the Braves a 2-1 lead in the Series.

Now the Braves are two victories away from a championship with two more games at Truist Park, where they are 6-0 this postseason.

The no-hitter lasted until the eighth inning when pinch hitter Aledmys Diaz reached on a bloop single that left fielder Eddie Rosario should have taken charge of and didn’t.

The Astros didn’t come close to a hit off Anderson, a 23-year-old who was the third overall pick of the 2016 draft. But he had walked three, hit one and thrown 76 pitches — only 39 for strikes — with the top of the Houston order coming up a third time and Atlanta leading 1-0.

Snitker had a much greater fear of Anderson walking Jose Altuve and giving up a home run to Michael Brantley than a desire to let his pitcher chase something he was never going to catch given how many pitches he had already thrown.

“I just thought at that point in time, in a game of this magnitude and all, that he had done his job,” Snitker said.

Advertisement

Snitker is 66 and started managing in the minor leagues in 1982. For most of his career, the idea of taking a pitcher off the mound during a no-hitter would have been ridiculed.

But now managers are trained to follow the data and understand that a rested group of relievers improves the odds of winning far more than seeing how long a tiring starter can chase history.

While we want to be entertained, managers are doing math problems and the numbers didn’t add up for Anderson.

“The me of old, probably a couple years ago, would be how the hell am I doing this, quite honestly,” Snitker said. “But the pitch count was such that he wasn’t going nine innings.”

The first two relievers who followed Anderson to the mound, A.J. Minter and Luke Jackson, weren’t aware of the no-hitter according to Tyler Matzek, who allowed the first hit.

Ian Anderson of the Atlanta Braves delivered the pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game Three of the World Series at Truist Park on Oct. 29, 2021. Kevin C. Cox/Getty

“We just wanted to come in and get outs,” Matzek said. “So our job stays the same. Go out and get the three outs you’re assigned, get off the field, and let the next guy come in.”

That’s not very exciting. But a victory parade is and that’s the point.

“I need to win a baseball game. I don’t see a lot of stuff,” Snitker said.

Anderson was remarkably composed afterward. No pitcher had thrown five no-hit innings in a World Series game since Don Larson was on his way to a perfect game in 1956.

Advertisement

He was living every pitcher’s dream right up until Snitker came over and shook his hand.

“Obviously, you want the chance to compete, especially on the biggest stage like this is,” Anderson said. “Yeah, I knew he wasn’t going to budge. It’s hard to.”

Anderson is from Clifton Park, N.Y., a three-hour drive from Fenway Park. He has started five playoff games this month and allowed three earned runs over 22 innings.

“He’s turned into an absolute animal, a beast in the playoffs. I don’t think we get to this spot without him,” Matzek said.

Anderson was asked if he would have made the same move as Snitker.

He smiled.

“Yeah, probably,” he said. “Maybe I will manage someday.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.