Running back Sean Tucker (26 carries, 207 yards), quarterback Garrett Shrader (65 yards passing, 78 rushing), and punt returner Courtney Jackson all scored for the Orange in a span of less than five minutes, quickly turning a 6-0 Boston College advantage into an insurmountable deficit. The Eagles (4-4, 0-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) dropped their fourth straight and are the only ACC team besides Duke without a conference victory.

The Eagles, who allowed 21 unanswered points in the third quarter in a loss to North Carolina State and 14 unanswered in another setback at Louisville, surrendered 21 unanswered to Syracuse in a 21-6 loss Saturday at the Carrier Dome.

For the third consecutive week, the Boston College football team unraveled and let the damage escalate in one troublesome, game-defining quarter.

What ended up as another disheartening loss for BC began as a dominant defensive showing that kept the Orange (5-4, 2-3) out of sorts. A promising BC opening drive ultimately resulted in a turnover on downs, then Marcus Valdez rocked Shrader to force a fumble on third and goal. Vinny DePalma recovered it, highlighting a scoreless first quarter.

BC’s three-star, true freshman quarterback Emmett Morehead replaced veteran Dennis Grosel early in the second, and the Eagles used both options as the game progressed. Morehead finished 6-of-15 for 87 yards and Grosel was 9-of-17 for 93 yards.

Morehead flaunted his potential on a 44-yard completion to Zay Flowers that set up a 31-yard Connor Lytton field goal with 12:26 left in the half.

The Eagles took a 3-0 edge into the break, building a slight but significant advantage in a defensive battle. BC held Syracuse to just 12 total yards in the second quarter after the Orange racked up 106 in the first.

Lytton added a 24-yarder early in the third, then Tucker broke free for a 51-yard touchdown run to put the Orange in front, 7-6, with 7:53 left in the quarter. Tucker finished the day with a career-high 207 rushing yards.

Shrader added a 48-yard TD scamper just over three minutes later, and Jackson returned a punt 67 yards to the house.

BC running back Travis Levy came up short on fourth and goal from the 1 with 4:13 remaining, and the Orange ran out the clock from there.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.