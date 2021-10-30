For the third consecutive week, the Boston College football team unraveled and let the damage escalate in one troublesome, game-defining quarter.
The Eagles, who allowed 21 unanswered points in the third quarter in a loss to North Carolina State and 14 unanswered in another setback at Louisville, surrendered 21 unanswered to Syracuse in a 21-6 loss Saturday at the Carrier Dome.
Running back Sean Tucker (26 carries, 207 yards), quarterback Garrett Shrader (65 yards passing, 78 rushing), and punt returner Courtney Jackson all scored for the Orange in a span of less than five minutes, quickly turning a 6-0 Boston College advantage into an insurmountable deficit. The Eagles (4-4, 0-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) dropped their fourth straight and are the only ACC team besides Duke without a conference victory.
What ended up as another disheartening loss for BC began as a dominant defensive showing that kept the Orange (5-4, 2-3) out of sorts. A promising BC opening drive ultimately resulted in a turnover on downs, then Marcus Valdez rocked Shrader to force a fumble on third and goal. Vinny DePalma recovered it, highlighting a scoreless first quarter.
BC’s three-star, true freshman quarterback Emmett Morehead replaced veteran Dennis Grosel early in the second, and the Eagles used both options as the game progressed. Morehead finished 6-of-15 for 87 yards and Grosel was 9-of-17 for 93 yards.
Morehead flaunted his potential on a 44-yard completion to Zay Flowers that set up a 31-yard Connor Lytton field goal with 12:26 left in the half.
The Eagles took a 3-0 edge into the break, building a slight but significant advantage in a defensive battle. BC held Syracuse to just 12 total yards in the second quarter after the Orange racked up 106 in the first.
Lytton added a 24-yarder early in the third, then Tucker broke free for a 51-yard touchdown run to put the Orange in front, 7-6, with 7:53 left in the quarter. Tucker finished the day with a career-high 207 rushing yards.
Shrader added a 48-yard TD scamper just over three minutes later, and Jackson returned a punt 67 yards to the house.
BC running back Travis Levy came up short on fourth and goal from the 1 with 4:13 remaining, and the Orange ran out the clock from there.
