His iron shot, from an elevated tee box at The International in Bolton, bounced twice on the green and rolled right into the cup.

“Right in the jar … hole-in-one,” recalled Dale Arnold, who partnered for years with Neumeier on a WEEI sports talk show. “And I’m there yelling, ‘Wow, Neumie, look at that, an ace!’ And typical Neumie, he just gives it this little smile and he’s like, ‘Yeah, whatever, let’s finish up and get to the next hole.’ ”

Neumeier, Boston’s ever-gregarious TV and radio personality, and NBC horse racing aficionado/handicapper, died last weekend of congestive heart failure at his home in Plymouth. He was 70.

Neumie, as he was known by best friends, co-workers, and those who only knew him from his on-air work, was a gifted storyteller, an art far rarer today than when he first broke into the business as a Globe copyboy in the sports department in the early ’70s after graduating from Syracuse (’72).

Fellow horse racing lover Ed Olczyk, the ex-NHL forward who often worked NBC’s Triple Crown events with Neumeier, loved it when his pal would apply those storytelling skills in trackside production meetings before big races.

“In his element, right there, holding court,” noted Olczyk, who first met Neumeier in his NHL playing days, back when Neumie was the radio voice of the Bruins. “He was the conductor. We’d all be in the trailer … talent, producers, bosses, you name it … and when he started talking, everyone wanted to listen.”

On the air, said Olczyk, Neumeier’s greatest gift was his ability to condense facts and convey them in an easy, entertaining package — often for viewers who only paid attention to horse racing for the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness, and the Belmont.

“Just a great story teller, and probably not credited enough for it,” Olczyk said. “He’d take a story anyone else would need five or six minutes to tell, and he’d be in and out in 60 or 90 seconds, and it was perfect, captivating, everything you needed to know.”

Which allowed Neumeier extra time, noted Olczyk, for another of his great passions … busting chops.

“Oh, absolutely, [he’d] sell me down the river on national TV,” said a chortling Olczyk, “One day he said, ‘Eddie here is a man after my own heart … this guy had a chance to win over 100 G’s and he just threw $1,700 in losing tickets into his satchel!’”

Former NHL player and coach Eddie Olczyk remembered his old friend Bob Neumeier fondly. Amr Alfiky/Associated Press

What kind of guy, recalled Olczyk, used the word “satchel”? More to the point, what kind of guy would blab to the world on TV about the level of his losses?

“Yeah, great,” said Olczyk, remembering his on-air lament, “now I’ve got to explain to my wife how I lost 1,700 bucks.”

Neumie often had needle ready for Bruins playoff runs, in the years when the club routinely hosted a postgame hospitality room at the team hotel on the road. Such opportunities have all but disappeared from today’s team/media landscape. Stocked with drinks and snacks, the room brought together team management, and sometimes coaches, to chat with media members in an informal setting. The sessions often would go into the wee hours, sometimes to daybreak, and could get heated.

“Neumie loved being the agitator,” fondly recalled Nate Greenberg, the Bruins’ lead public relations operative for more than 30 years. “He knew exactly how to get Harry going, TJ … he had it down to an art form.”

Harry Sinden was the general manager and Tom Johnson his righthand man. Each, of course, gave back as good as they got in the hospitality room. Neumie knew the buttons to push. In Montreal, that usually took only a reference to a referee’s bad call or, say, a questionable line combination employed by the Bruins coach.

“Good guy and truly one of a kind, the Nooms,” said Greenberg, who stayed in regular contact with his friend of 40 years right to the end. “He was horse racing by day, NHL by night … loved finding out obscure details from everything he watched and read.”

Underneath it all, noted former WBZ-TV sports producer Alan Miller, his pal Neumie was a “numbers guy,” particularly when it came to the ponies.

“Interested … intelligent, really smart,” recalled Miller, part of WBZ’s sports heyday in the ‘80s and ‘90s when Bob Lobel and Neumeier were the city’s best 1-2 punch in TV sports. “That’s really what parimutuel betting is, betting your knowledge against everyone else who’s betting. He had the numbers down cold, and was right a lot of the time.”

If the Celtics were in Los Angeles to take on the Lakers in the NBA playoffs at the Forum, Neumie would dart out between games and practices and go to adjacent Hollywood Park. If he had a spare moment on a quiet work day in Boston, he’d dash over to Suffolk Downs.

“He’d say, ‘You know where I’ll be,’ and that meant Suffolk,” said Miller.

On the afternoon of July 27, 1993, Miller called over to Neumeier in the Suffolk press box when a tip came to ‘BZ that Celtics star Reggie Lewis collapsed during a workout at Brandeis.

“Probably nothing, but you’d better get over there and check it out, Neumie,” Miller recalled telling him. Lewis died of sudden cardiac arrest. “Neumie had it, we were on the air at 5 o’clock with it.”

Neumeier briefly taught history in the Weymouth Public School system prior to launching his media career. His big break came when he was hired by the WHA Whalers to be their play-by-play voice on WTIC in Hartford. He was only 24 years old. Among his on-air partners: Bill Rasmussen, who later in the ‘70s founded ESPN in nearby Bristol, Conn.

“Neumie was one of the best hires we made,” recalled original Whalers owner Howard Baldwin, reached Friday in Palm Springs, Calif. “Did such a great job, and the fans adored him.”

The love wasn’t necessarily universal. Neumie could be pointed with his criticism of Whalers defenseman Marty Howe. Howe’s mom Colleen, wife of the great Gordie Howe, made clear with management her displeasure with the young play-by-play guy — possibly a factor in Neumeier in ‘79 opting to move to WFSB Ch. 3 in Hartford for his first gig as a sports anchor. Only two years later, he was back in Boston as Lobel’s sidekick.

Neumeier is widely acknowledged as the Whalers employee who chose the tune “Brass Bonanza” as the club’s official song, though there is some dispute on that point. Some, including Baldwin, believe it was George Ducharme, who ran the club’s gift shop.

When I informed Neumeier 3-4 years ago that the point appeared to be in contention, he said, “Uh, no … what can I tell you? ... I’m the guy.” He recalled finding it one day while flipping through vinyl albums.

”When I heard the news he was gone, it shook me, I was sick,” said Olczyk. “Such a great friend to me, and a lot of people. Fun. Treated everyone around him with respect.”

And forever with a touch of humor.

“I can hear him now,” said Olczyk, “‘Hey, Eddie … you know that horse you picked in the third, I think it has a shot of finishing in the fourth. It’ll eventually hit the wire.’”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.