The juggling thus far this season, explained coach Bruce Cassidy , has been in part to seek better matchups vs. particular opponents, but he is also still searching for his three best, most consistent duos.

Matt Grzelcyk , normally seen riding left side on the No. 1 pairing with Charlie McAvoy or with Connor Clifton in the No. 3 slot, found himself on the middle pairing with Brandon Carlo for the first time in ‘21-’22.

Two weeks into the new NHL season, the Bruins again changed their look on the backline, Saturday night with the 8-0-0 Panthers in town and the Black-and-Gold in need of shaking a two-game losing skid.

“Early on [opening night], we had [Derek] Forbort and [McAvoy] against a bigger team, Dallas,” said Cassidy, his club a tepid 3-3-0. “Then Gryz and McAvoy went together and we were looking for more transition against certain opponents.”

But to this point, said Cassidy, the Mike Reilly-Carlo No. 2 pairing has been “very average,” enticing him to reunite Grzelcyk and Carlo, who paired up effectively at times last season. Forbort was back with McAvoy to start the night, dropping Reilly into the No. 3 hole with Clifton.

“Still a work in progress — hopefully not forever,” mused Cassidy. “They’ve all played here [prior to this season], with the exception of Forbort, who I think really knows his role. He was very consistent in both tough matchup games, Florida [Wednesday] and Carolina [Thursday], on the road. Defended hard. Kept it simple. Offensively, he’s got our only goal [from the defensive corps]. He knows when it’s on his stick to get it to the net.”

Forbort’s room for improvement, noted the ever-frank Cassidy, would be to add more to his transition game.

“Other than that,” added the coach, “I think he’s been as advertised.”

Power outage

The Bruins used a sizeable chunk of the day-of-game workout in Brighton to sharpen their man advantage, having opened 2 for 16 (12.5 pct.) on the power play.

The No. 1 unit again had McAvoy backing the four-forward set of Taylor Hall (net front), Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, and Patrice Bergeron (bumper).

Craig Smith, back after missing three games to injury, was joined by fellow forwards Jake DeBrusk, Charlie Coyle, and Erik Haula on the No. 2 unit, backed by Reilly.

What’s been ailing the advantage?

“I think the pace of our execution, in zone, specifically,” said Cassidy, “was slow and predictable.”

In the past, noted the coach, passes were quicker and sharper, giving the Bruins one of the stronger power plays across the league.

“And we knew where our support was,” he added, “recovered pucks and broke a team down.”

In a pre-workout video session, as well as during the workout, emphasis was on faster puck movement and finish, and putting pucks away when chances develop.

“I think our entries [into the offensive zone], for the most part have been fine,” said Cassidy. “It’s once we get in, and then the pressure starts.”

The coach staff preaches “possession before position” as the power-play’s mantra.

“You’ve got to have good possession first, not be worrying about things like who’s in the bumper,” explained Cassidy. “Make sure you’ve got good possession before you worry about getting to your spots. Work that out later.”

Needing more fire

Smith returned to his right wing spot on the No. 2 line, with Hall at left wing and Coyle at pivot. His return bumped Jack Studnicka to the sideline.

“He can really shoot it — a volume shooter,” Cassidy said of Smith. “Right now, with the pucks not going in, that’s a mentality that helps to generate some offense.”

In his three games prior to being sidelined, Smith landed nine shots on net, but failed to pick up a point. Last season, his first since signing here as a free agent, he collected 132 shots on net in 54 games, and finished with a line of 13-19—32.

Cassidy wants his forwards always to have that shot mentality.

“Shoot every time? No,” he said. “But let’s make sure, if there’s nothing else available, then that’s at the top of the list.”

Smith’s 132 shots last season ranked No. 4 on the team. He had four seasons of 200-plus shots in his nine years with Nashville.

“I think I crushed my dad’s weed-whacker pretty good, hanging up behind the net,” said a smiling Smith, asked if he grew up as a habitual shooter. “Couldn’t go to the rink all the time to shoot, so you had to get creative.”

No coach, said Smith, ever told him to shoot less.

“As a young player, I always wanted the puck, always wanted to do something with it,” said Smith, recalling his childhood days in Wisconsin. “The only way to score is to shoot, so I was always getting into those areas, using my legs, as a young kid that was part of my game … shooting was something I loved to do, took pride in and had a lot of fun doing it.”

Smith played his first season here with David Krejci as his setup man. Now he has Coyle sending him the mail. Two very different centermen.

“Just a phenomenal player. Obviously you miss a guy like that,” he said, referring to Krejci, who returned home to play in his native Czech Republic. “But Chuck’s stepped in and he’s a great piece, a great player, and he’s been playing great. He protects pucks. I love the way he can skate and get away from people.”

The last lines

Spencer Knight, the former BC Eagle goalie chosen 13th overall in the 2019 entry draft, was in net for the Panthers, opposed by Linus Ullmark. Knight, 20, made only two of Florida’s first eight starts, with ex-Blue Jacket standout Sergei Bobrovsky re-emerging as one of the game’s top stoppers (6-0-0, 1.81 GAA, .944 save percentage). For Ullmark, the loser Wednesday in Sunrise, it was his fourth start, and he was looking to build on his marks of 2-1-0, 2.37, and .920. Cassidy’s message to his Ullmark-Jeremy Swayman goalie duo: “It’s competition … competition. If we see someone getting hot, we’re gonna roll with him, but we’re not there yet, with one guy truly ahead of the other.”

Kevin Paul Dupont