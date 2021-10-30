“I’m very proud of the whole team and the way they responded,” CM coach John DiBiaso said. “We hadn’t been pressured, or been behind like that all year, and I wanted to see how they would respond, and they responded great.”

Trailing by seven with 2:25 remaining in the second quarter, the top-ranked Knights scored 21 points in a flash to take a 14-point halftime cushion. That paved the way for a 41-10 victory that sealed at least a share of the Catholic Conference crown.

WESTWOOD — With a light rain coming down throughout Saturday’s regular-season finale at Xaverian, Catholic Memorial provided a decisive lightning strike toward the end of the first half.

Advertisement

After a physical opening in which both teams settled for field goals and combined for three punts, senior quarterback Jake Gilbert rushed for a 6-yard touchdown to give No. 6 Xaverian a 10-3 advantage with 2:25 left in the first half.

It was the first time CM (8-0, 4-0) trailed beyond the first quarter all season.

Mervens Amazan stretches the ball across the goal line for a backbreaking touchdown just before halftime. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

But the Knights responded quickly with a 31-yard touchdown run from Carson Harwood, followed shortly after by a 16-yard pick-6 from sophomore defensive back Will Claude. After a short Xaverian punt, JC Petrongolo (6-for-14 passing, 133 yards, TD) hit Kole Osinubi for a 23-yard gain and found Mervens Amazan for a 10-yard score with :06 left in the half.

“JC ran the two-minute offense to perfection,” DiBiaso said. “The kids executed it, and scoring with six seconds left in the half was kind of a backbreaker. We did a real good job executing the last two minutes both defensively and offensively.”

Always a run-heavy team, Xaverian (6-2, 3-1) clearly looked to shorten the game by feeding workhorse Joe Kelcourse a healthy amount of carries. The game plan worked initially, but the Hawks could not overcome a multi-score deficit with that approach, and fell further behind when CM’s Devon Marshall returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown.

Advertisement

“We certainly want to shorten the game whenever we can,” Xaverian coach Al Fornaro said. “That’s what we do, that’s how we’re built, and what we want to do against every opponent we play.

“We were making it a rock fight, and then, boom, you throw a pick. It’s one of those momentum things. We had a large amount of penalties and against a quality opponent like the one we played today, you can’t shoot yourself in the foot.”

Cole Jette (32) and Xaverian had the early lead with their ground game before Catholic Memorial took over. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Matt Sokol added his second field goal late in the third quarter, and Petrongolo put CM up, 41-10, with a 2-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

The Knights will almost certainly enter the Division 2 state tournament as the top seed, and Xaverian will hope to hang on to its current status as the fourth-ranked team in Division 1 when the MIAA seedings are announced Monday at noon.