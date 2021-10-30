“We knew we had to come back and have a big third quarter,” said Zinter, a 6-foot-3-inch, 220-pound junior tight end with more than a dozen Division 1 offers. “We couldn’t let them get a chance to get back in it, so we rallied as a team and came back strong.”

The highly-recruited Central Catholic duo connected on a pair of third-down touchdown passes in a 38-21 nonleague road win over Barnstable.

Barnstable was hanging tough Saturday afternoon, so Ayden Pereira and Preston Zinter simultaneously stepped on the gas.

Thanks to a series of short fields, the Raiders (7-1) built a 17-0 early in the second quarter, but Barnstable (6-2) forced back-to-back punts sandwiched around a 5-yard touchdown run by Ayden Edwards to pull within 17-7 at halftime.

Advertisement

Then the Raiders dominated the next 12 minutes. On Central Catholic’s second play of the second half, Pereira hit Zinter on a gorgeous 77-yard touchdown pass over the top of the Red Hawks defense.

“I hit a good move off the line, got past my defender and Ayden had a perfect ball,” said Zinter, who finished with six catches for 124 yards and two scores.

Less than four minutes later, Pereira and Zinter hooked up on a 6-yard scoring strike, which was followed by a 26-yard TD run by Nathel Achuo Jr., capping a 21-0 third quarter for the Raiders and leading to a running clock in the fourth.

“I really liked how we took care of business in the third quarter,” Raiders coach Chuck Adamopoulos said. “I thought we played a really good third quarter.”

How far the Raiders advance in the Division 1 playoffs — they sat No. 2 in the power ratings entering Saturday’s game — could come down to that Pereira-to-Zinter connection, which has been strengthening since the spring.

Advertisement

“Coming in last year with Ayden we had a connection right off the bat,” Zinter said. “He’s a great player. He’s going to play big-time football somewhere. Right off the bat we just connected.”

While Pereira and Zinter were doing their thing, the Central Catholic defense forced two three and outs and junior Sean Mercuri snagged an interception. After three quarters, the Raiders defense had held Barnstable to just 75 rushing yards, including a mere 31 yards on 15 carries for star running back Eugene Jordan. A week ago, the Raiders’ defensive line struggled in a 40-19 win over Haverhill, and Adamopoulos said they heard plenty about it from coaches in practice.

“I’m really proud of our defense,” he said. “[Barnstable] has good backs. They’re a good football team. I thought our kids really played well on defense today against their running game. We pursued well today. Our D-line played well.”

The offensive line was also stout, providing Pereira with ample time to let plays develop and throw without pressure. The 5-11 senior with offers from Colorado State and Marshall finished 11-for-17 passing for 215 yards and three scores, including a 15-yard strike to Andrew Lesofsky early in the second quarter.

“I thought the whole passing game was solid,” Adamopoulos said. “Ayden is Ayden and he did his thing.”

The Raiders and Red Hawks (No. 10 in Division 2 as of Saturday morning) learn their MIAA playoff opponents Monday.

Beverly 50, Gloucester 0 — With a 30-point second quarter, the Panthers (4-4) took a strong lead early, and shut out the Fishermen (1-7) to take the Northeastern Conference win. Seniors Jordan Irvine (44 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Andre Sullivan (74 yards, touchdown) led the rushing attack. Senior quarterback Pierce Heim completed 4 of 6 passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Advertisement

Dartmouth 28, New Bedford 8 — Will Kelly fired three touchdown passes, including tosses of 4 and 27 yards to Baron Dutra, and Ethan Marques rushed for a 1-yard score for the Indians (6-2).

Lynn Tech 44, Minuteman 6 — Junior quarterback Tyler David had nine carries for 90 yards and two scores for the host Tigers (3-4) and connected with Tahrynce Thompson for a 22-yard touchdown as part of a 24-point second quarter in the Commonwealth win.

North Attleborough 42, Stoughton 7 — Tyler Bannon rushed for touchdowns of 14 and 36 yards, and Nathan Schultz returned a punt 55 yards for a score and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass for the Red Rocketeers (4-3). Tyler DeMattio rushed for a 4-yard touchdown and was 5 for 5 on point-after attempts in the Hockomock League showdown.

Sharon 6, Tri-County 0 — Sophomore Gabe Korn delivered the only score of the game as the Eagles (3-6) took the nonleague matchup.

Thayer 20, Nobles 0 — Nate Austin-Johnstone rushed for touchdowns of 6 and 47 yards and converted a 2-point run for the Tigers (3-3) in Independent School League action.