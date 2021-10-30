Coyle, who earlier scored Boston’s first goal, was the lone scorer in the shootout, connecting with a forehand tuck at the right post on ex-Boston College goalie Spencer Knight.

The overtime win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Bruins (4-3-0), who have scored only three goals (outside Coyle’s shootout strike) in their last three games.

Their offensive confidence about as low as it has been since Bruce Cassidy took over their bench in February 2017, the Bruins rallied back from a third-period deficit on Saturday night and snuffed out the Florida Panthers, 3-2, with Charlie Coyle’s shootout goal at the Garden.

Advertisement

Aleksander Barkov provided what appeared to be a knockout punch at 7:49 of the third period, snapping a 1-1 tie with a sizzling slapper from the right-wing circle only six seconds after a tripping penalty to Coyle handed the Panthers their only power play of the night.

The Bruins bounced back to tie it at the 13:35 mark with a power-play strike of their own, only 18 seconds after being handed the advantage and on their first shot since Barkov gave Florida the lead.

Charlie McAvoy sank low from his point position and finished off at the door step of Knight, set up perfectly by Brad Marchand’s pass from low in the left-wing circle. It was McAvoy’s first goal of the season, and only the second by the Boston defensive corps.

Linus Ullmark picked up the win in the Boston net, denying Jonathan Huberdeau, Barkov, and Owen Tippett in the shootout. He made 33 saves. Knight, Florida’s backup, stopped 31.

Coyle’s regulation goal, less than two minutes after the Bruins failed to score with the only power play of the first period, came with Curtis Lazar filling Craig Smith’s right wing spot on the No. 2 line.

Taylor Hall, Coyle’s left winger, left a short pass in the middle of the left wing circle for Coyle to collect and snap off a wrister. Knight, not in the Garden since his Hockey East days, was too late reacting as the sizzling wrister beat him to the glove side at 19:18 of the first.

Advertisement

Cassidy, his club’s offense sluggish the first 10-12 minutes, moved star right winger David Pastrnak off the first line around the 14:45 mark and moved Smith with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron.

When the first 20:00 came to an end, Coyle’s goal stood up for the lead and the Bruins, once trailing on the shot board, 12-7, took a 14-13 edge into the intermission — a good measure of how momentum shifted late in the period.

The Panthers pulled even right off the hop in the second, with Duclair cashing in his team-high sixth goal of the season only 47 seconds in. Fed a cross-ice pass from Carter Verhaeghe, Duclair cut in off the right wing with little resistance from the Bruins defense and finished with a short-range wrister that Ullmark had no chance of stopping.

The Bruins continued to struggle to mount serious scoring chances, though they did get some pop, finally, out of their power play when handed their second chance with the advantage late in the second period. They landed five shots on Knight, but none of them made it into the net.

About four and a half minutes into the period, the Garden crowd thought the Bruins snapped the tie when Tomas Nosek banged away in front and the puck squibbed behind Knight. But replay showed the puck came a fraction of an inch short of clearing the line.

Advertisement

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.