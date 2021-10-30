Dartmouth has won three straight over Harvard after losing 14 straight meetings.

On the ensuing drive, the Crimson benefitted from a roughing-the-passer call that moved them to their own 47-yard line. Harvard advanced as far as the Dartmouth 36, but Jonah Lipel’s 53-yard field goal attempt into the wind was no good as time expired.

Connor Davis’s 25-yard field goal with 49 seconds left lifted Dartmouth to a 20-17 win over Harvard on Saturday at Harvard Stadium.

Derek Kyler was 20-of-27 passing for Dartmouth (6-1, 3-1 Ivy) for 230 yards and a touchdown. Nick Howard threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Painter Richards-Baker that gave Dartmouth a 17-14 lead with 24 seconds left in the third quarter.

With 8:42 left in the fourth, Harvard had a chance to tie the game, but Lipel hooked a 21-yard field goal to the right. Less than four minutes later, Lipel hit a 31-yarder to tie the game, 17-17.

DeMarkes Stradford’s 89-yard kickoff return to start the second half gave Harvard (5-2, 2-2) its last lead of the day, 14-10. It was the first kickoff return for a touchdown against Dartmouth in 10 years.

Aaron Shampklin ran 17 times for 76 yards, giving him exactly 2,000 for his career, making him the eighth Harvard player to hit the mark.

Harvard’s Jake Smith was 11 for 21 passing for just 82 yards in tough conditions. He moved into fourth all-time in career passing (4,466 yards).

Dartmouth will host undefeated Princeton (7-0, 4-0) on Friday, while the Crimson will visit Columbia (5-2, 2-2) on Saturday.