The biggest news item entailed the Washington Football Team investigation, and the two former employees who crashed the meeting demanding more transparency and accountability from the NFL.

The NFL’s 32 owners held their first in-person meetings in almost two years this past week when they gathered in New York to discuss league business.

There is more fallout from that investigation to delve into. But first let’s take a look at some of the other items that came across the docket over the two days:

▪ From an on-field legal perspective, the most important matter was Roger Goodell stating that the NFL doesn’t have enough information to support putting Deshaun Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list while his legal situation plays out in Houston. The translation is that Watson could play now if a team wanted him.

It’s the right decision by Goodell and the NFL. The accusations in the 22 sexual harassment and assault lawsuits are bad, and if Watson is found liable, or if the police file charges, then Watson needs to be taken off the field immediately.

But Watson also deserves his day in court. The NFL’s precedent has been to wait until the legal process is completed before deciding on a punishment. Goodell said the NFL doesn’t have enough information now because it cooperates with, but doesn’t interfere with, police investigations.

“We pride ourselves in not interfering in that,” he said.

Whether Watson gets moved before Tuesday’s deadline is another story. There still is no clarity on how the lawsuits will get resolved, or if criminal charges are possible, or what any punishment will be next year. The Dolphins, Panthers, Eagles, and Broncos make sense, but is any team desperate enough to meet the Texans’ high asking price (three first-round picks and more) with all this uncertainty?

The Texans would also be foolish to come off their high demands and trade Watson for less, when they only owe him $5.5 million the rest of the year and can still trade him next offseason. So don’t be surprised if he sits out the entire year in Houston.

Stan Kroenke's controversial relocation of the Rams could prove a real headache for the NFL. Ashley Landis/Associated Press

▪ From an off-field legal perspective, the most contentious matter is the NFL’s lawsuit in St. Louis over the relocation of the Rams, which is seemingly causing a lot of owners and executives to panic.

With the NFL potentially looking at damages upward of $1 billion for violating its own relocation guidelines, Rams owner Stan Kroenke reportedly is getting cold feet about being the only person on the hook for the final bill.

In order to get the Los Angeles market, Kroenke signed an indemnification agreement that he would cover all legal costs associated with the Rams’ move. But per ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, Kroenke told his fellow owners that the lawsuit wasn’t his fault and that he had already invested a lot into the NFL, including the new $6 billion SoFi Stadium.

Kroenke’s switch reportedly angered several owners, most notably the Giants’ John Mara, who said that Kroenke would not have been given LA without the indemnification. The Cowboys’ Jerry Jones was the only one defending Kroenke.

It is fascinating to see the NFL, which almost always operates from a position of strength in court cases, appear to be backed into a corner by the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority. Unfortunately, it may increase the chances of the NFL ruining its perfect symmetry and adding St. Louis as a 33rd team via expansion.

With legal fees skyrocketing and damages potentially in the 10 figures, it may be a lot easier for the NFL to instead just give St. Louis a new team.

▪ Executive vice president Troy Vincent said the NFL has a saying it calls a “formula for fandom”: Plays + Passes + Penalties = Points. According to the league, those are the elements that create an exciting game.

Except that equation hasn’t worked out this season. Vincent said penalties have increased from 13.5 per game last year to 14 per game this year, with offensive holding being the biggest culprit (331 this year compared with 223 last year). But while league-wide scoring is the second-highest of all time (47.2 points per game), it is down from 49.6 points per game last year.

The NFL believes that the emphasis on taunting is working. Jeff Lewis/Associated Press

▪ Taunting, the NFL’s big point of emphasis this year, has been called 21 times, compared with only five at this point last year. But the NFL sees teams and players adjusting in recent weeks and believes the emphasis is working.

“The coaches’ subcommittee and the competition committee have asked us to keep at it,” Vincent said.

▪ Coaches have gotten their wish — the league has taken the challenge decision out of their hands, therefore giving coaches fewer opportunities to get roasted by fans and media.

New rules this year permit the instant replay officials to help get a call right or advise the coaches on how a play will be ruled. Vincent said there have been 46 coaches’ challenges this year, compared with 64 at this point last year and 104 in 2019.

Vincent said 52 challenges and 60 automatic stoppages have been saved by the new “video assist.”

▪ The NFL reported that concussions during training camp and preseason games dropped to 51 this year, compared with 79 in each of the last two seasons. Obviously, there was one fewer preseason game this year, but the NFL also credits the introduction of helmets specifically designed for offensive and defensive linemen as helping decrease concussions.

Soft tissue injuries (hamstrings, groins, and adductors) were at a five-year high, however. Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, called it a “striking” jump.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do there,” he said.

▪ As for COVID-19, the NFL has 94.1 percent of its players vaccinated, and the incidence rate this season has been between 0.4 and 0.6 percent.

“Vaccination and our protocols are working and are having the effect that we’d like them to have,” Sills said.

But the NFL is not ready to dial back any of its protocols, especially for unvaccinated players. Even with the protocols and vaccination rates, the NFL has had several teams affected by clusters of cases, including the Cardinals, Packers, and Titans.

▪ The NFL Combine may not be long for Indianapolis. The 2022 event will be back in Indy again, with more than 300 prospects coming for interviews, medicals, and workouts. But Vincent said in 2023 the Combine will be bid out to Dallas, Los Angeles, and Indianapolis, and likely again in future years.

PLAYING HIS PART

Goodell again front and center

Roger Goodell continues to be paid the big bucks to shield the NFL and the owners from the public. Bryan Cereijo/Associated Press

Two stories from this past week that are connected: One from the owners’ meetings, where commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL wants to protect the anonymity of the Washington Football Team accusers and therefore won’t be producing a written report of its findings, or making public the 650,000 e-mails that it discovered in the investigation.

The other, from the New York Times, reported that Goodell made $128 million from the NFL from 2019-21.

Goodell’s eye-popping compensation has mostly to do with the new 11-year collective bargaining agreement and TV deals worth tens of billions of dollars that he helped negotiate. But it’s also symbolic: The owners pay Goodell huge money to take the heat for their horrible decisions.

That’s what is happening with the WFT investigation. I got the distinct feeling at Goodell’s news conference on Tuesday that he didn’t believe a word that was coming out of his mouth. He knows how easy it would be to redact a few names and still let the facts of the investigation become public, as the NHL did recently with the Chicago Blackhawks. Goodell surely knows how horrible the WFT workplace culture was, and how absurd it is that owner Daniel Snyder hasn’t faced any real accountability.

But the 31 other owners don’t want Snyder kicked out of their club, so they trot Goodell out and make him parrot whatever lame justification they and their lawyers can come up with.

Goodell is not to be absolved, of course — he decides to take their money, making him just as complicit as the 32 owners. But let’s not forget that Goodell works for the owners, not the other way around.

Not surprisingly, the WFT accusers and their attorneys do not agree with Goodell’s rationale for not producing a written report. Attorney Lisa Banks called Goodell’s comments “disingenuous,” and former WFT employee Rachel Engleson tweeted, “We were told our identities would be kept confidential in a written report … Not that there would be no written report. C’mon.”

ETC.

Caserio’s plan now more sensical

Texans general manager Nick Caserio went with experience in the offseason, a path that makes more sense in hindsight. Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Before the Patriots played the Texans in Week 5, I wrote about new Houston GM Nick Caserio and how he has chosen an unusual path with the Texans — instead of starting over with youngsters, he signed a bevy of players over 30 in free agency and entered the season with one of the oldest rosters in the league.

Now with the trade deadline approaching Tuesday at 4 p.m., Caserio’s plan makes a little more sense. Perhaps knowing that the Texans wouldn’t be competitive this year, but also not having first- and second-round picks, it seems that Caserio signed the large group of veterans with the hope of flipping them for future draft picks to help with the rebuild.

This past week, Caserio got started by trading running back Mark Ingram to the Saints, though the Texans only got a seventh-round pick in 2024 (which is still better than nothing). The Texans have several other trade candidates that they can flip for future draft picks, including receivers Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola, running backs Rex Burkhead and David Johnson, linebacker Christian Kirksey, and cornerback Vernon Hargreaves.

Caserio also made Cooks a more attractive trade candidate when he restructured Cooks’s contract this offseason. Cooks’s pay increased from $12 million to $13.1 million, but he got $10 million of it in a signing bonus and only $2.5 million in base salary.

Now a team needing a receiver sees an appealing piece in Cooks, who has 45 catches for 502 yards and is only owed about $1.7 million for the rest of the season. It could produce a much better return for the Texans than if Cooks still had more than $7 million left on his contract.

Moving day on Tuesday?

My crystal ball has been broken lately, but here are some other players who could be on the move by 4 p.m. Tuesday (in no particular order):

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, Bears receiver Allen Robinson, Bears quarterback Nick Foles, Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett, Lions defensive end Trey Flowers, Giants tight end Evan Engram, Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst, Colts running back Marlon Mack, Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller, and Jets safety Marcus Maye.

Brady: NFL has gotten soft

Tom Brady continues to lament the decreasing physicality of the NFL. Don Montague/Associated Press

One of Tom Brady’s gripes that he has voiced in several interviews is that the NFL is getting too soft. Last week on his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady lamented that “the game that I played 20 years ago is very different than the game now, in the sense that now it’s more skills competition than it is physical football.”

Brady complained that the onus of protecting players has shifted from the offense to the defense, and that great, hard-hitting type of players like Ray Lewis, Ronnie Lott, and Rodney Harrison are no longer in the league.

“Quarterbacks are throwing the ball in areas we shouldn’t throw it, and they penalize defensive players for it,” Brady said.

The irony, of course, is that everything Brady complains about has been good for the game, and has helped him stay on top of the NFL well into his 40s. Fans by and large want to see lots of offense and lots of points. And the player safety rules are necessary in a sport where the players have never been bigger and stronger.

King has his day

You probably didn’t catch it at the end of last week’s 54-13 blowout win over the Jets, but the final two defensive snaps of the day meant everything to Patriots special teams ace Brandon King. There he was, lining up at inside linebacker, chasing down Jets running back Michael Carter.

King didn’t make a tackle or register a stat, but just appearing on defense was an accomplishment. They were the first two defensive snaps of his career, which began in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn. King has appeared in 64 games over five seasons and played in 1,233 special teams snaps before finally playing two defensive snaps.

But they may have been costly. King was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Chargers because of a thigh injury.

True Super Bowl Week a thing of past?

The folks in Los Angeles felt like they dodged a bullet last year when their Super Bowl was pushed back to February 2022, giving Tampa the “pandemic Super Bowl” last year. But two league sources said this past week that the LA Super Bowl may not be “normal” compared to what it used to be, and that the traditional Super Bowl week may be a thing of the past.

The teams usually come to town on Sunday or Monday and spend the entire week fulfilling media and league promotional obligations. But last year the Chiefs treated it like a regular road game, arriving in Tampa on Saturday, and now the league is having a hard time convincing teams that spending a full week on site at the Super Bowl is necessary. Teams would rather their players sleep in their own beds, and much of their responsibilities can be done remotely.

Super Bowl Week might soon turn into Super Bowl Weekend, and could cost LA and future host cities some of the revenue they were expecting.

Extra points

Derrick Henry is already on the cusp of another 1,000-yard season. Wade Payne/Associated Press

Executive vice president Troy Vincent was touting the NFL’s parity at this past week’s owners’ meetings, noting that 24 games have been decided on a score within the final minute of regulation or overtime, the most in history. But the Associated Press pointed out that there have been 21 games decided by more than 21 points, the second-most blowouts in a season since the 1970 merger (there were 23 in 2009). Last Sunday saw six games decided by at least 22 points … The Patriots face the Chargers on Sunday, the second straight week they are playing a team coming off a bye. Between 2011-20, the Patriots were 9-2 against teams coming off a bye, for an .818 win percentage that was best in the NFL … The Buccaneers have won 14 of their last 15 games, with their only slip-up coming in Week 3 against the Rams … The Bills have held a halftime lead in 15 straight games, an NFL record … Titans running back Derrick Henry needs 131 rushing yards on Sunday to become the first player since DeMarco Murray in 2014 to rush for 1,000 yards in his first eight games … Bizarro World: The Browns are getting CBS’s No. 1 broadcast team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo for this week’s game against the Steelers, and next week’s game against the Bengals. When was the last time a Browns-Bengals game was viewed as CBS’s top game of the week?

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.