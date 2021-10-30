“Stiff is an understatement,” Fiore said when discussing the road ahead.

The reward for coach John Fiore and his Rockets? An absolute gauntlet in the Division 2 statewide tournament that will kick off next weekend.

A commanding 46-21 Middlesex League win Friday afternoon at Lexington — headlined by five touchdown passes from junior whiz James Murphy — put the finishing touch on an 8-0 regular season for Reading.

After a 26-17 win over Woburn in Week 5, the Rockets have taken flight, averaging 48 points per game in wins over Arlington, Winchester, and Lexington.

Lexington opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 21-yard rush. But Reading responded emphatically, when Colby Goodchild, the leading scorer in Division 2, returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards and converted a 2-point try to give the visitors the lead.

In the second quarter, Murphy completed touchdown passes to Ryan Strout, Jesse Doherty, and Aidan Bekkenhuis, before connecting with Strout and Bekkenhuis again in the second half to cap his performance.

“[Lexington] sent a lot of different blitzes at him and stuff like that, and he was stepping up into the pocket where there was space, finding open people. He did a great job today,” Fiore said.

Entering Friday’s games, 10 of the top 16 schools in the D2 Power Rankings had one loss or fewer, and Reading, currently seeded ninth, will look to minimize mistakes as competition ramps up. Fiore said the team needs to focus on getting the most out of its practices while preparing for the playoffs, just as it has all season.

“The little things get magnified,” he said. “Finishing your footwork, your hand placement, the depth of your routes, eyes on your coverages, all of that stuff. Lining up properly in special teams and executing, all those little things become magnified. Every inch literally matters.”

Abington 41, Norwell 14 — Kurtis Lucas-Summers scored three times on the ground and Eddie Reilly threw a pair of touchdowns as the visiting Green Wave (7-1) clinched a share of the South Shore League Sullivan Division title for the 12th time in 20 years.

Ashland 34, Medfield 7 — Luke Herter scored four touchdowns — two on the ground and two in the air — as the 20th-ranked Clockers finished the regular season 8-0.

Attleboro 10, Taunton 3 — Brody McKenna scored a 1-yard touchdown on fourth and goal in the first quarter and Anthony Salaviti hit a 38-yard field goal in the second to push the visiting Bombardiers (2-5) past the Tigers (4-4) in Hockomock League action.

BB&N 18, St. Sebastian’s 14 — Shane Hanafin found Tom Porell for a 57-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for the go-ahead score for the Knights (6-0). Porell then came up with the game-clinching interception for BB&N as St. Sebastian’s threatened with under a minute remaining. Bo MacCormack rushed for touchdowns of 1 and 5 yards for BB&N in the Independent School League showdown.

Bedford 62, Boston Latin 6 — The Buccaneers (7-1) steamrolled the Wolfpack (2-6), scoring seven touchdowns with more than 370 yards of total offense in the first 16 minutes. Erik Miles ran for 181 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries, including an 85-yard scamper.

Bellingham 35, Millis 15 — Gavin Elder rushed for four touchdowns for the Blackhawks (4-4) in the Tri-Valley victory.

Billerica 28, Haverhill 6 — The senior running backs did the carrying for the Indians (7-1), with Dom Gird rushing 18 times for 161 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Jacob Linton picking up 101 yards on just seven carries, adding a touchdown. Sophomore quarterback Mike Murnane rushed for a touchdown, and converted a pair of 2-point conversions with short passes. Senior Ryan Hornsby had a pair of interceptions and recovered a fumble.

Bishop Fenwick 36, Bishop Stang 21 — Steven Woods launched three touchdown passes, including two to Jason Romans in the third quarter to take a 22-15 lead, and one rushing score for the visiting Crusaders, who finish the regular season 6-2.

Boston English 24, Dennis-Yarmouth 18 — Terrell Gethers rushed for scores of 4 and 9 yards and Mark Osorio and Denzil Pierre each threw a touchdown for the Blue & Blue (5-2). Keesean Kerr caught a 52-yard touchdown pass and had the game sealing interception for English in the nonleague contest.

Brighton 36, St. John Paul II 6 — Jathan Greene rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns, and Sahmir Morales ran for 93 yards, rushed for two touchdowns, and threw a third. Maleek Lee had six tackles, broke up four passes, and recovered a fumble as the Bengals (4-3) picked up the nonleague win.

Case 36, Old Colony 22 — Matt Howard caught touchdown passes of 6 and 42 yards, and Brady Thiboutot and Preston Dyer each rushed for a second-quarter touchdown for the Cardinals (5-2) in the nonleague contest. Tyler Caberal tossed three touchdowns for Case, including a 59-yard connection with Joey Garell.

Chelmsford 28, Lawrence 14 — Malakai Linton carried the ball 18 times for 195 yards and 2 touchdowns, helping the Lions (6-2) pick up a crucial Merrimack Valley Conference win. Kyle Wilder connected with Dan Craig in the third quarter for a 53-yard touchdown, and also added a rushing touching for the hosts.

Cohasset 18, East Bridgewater 7 — Will Baker scored two touchdowns and Liam Appleton rushed 15 times for 123 yards for the Skippers (5-2). Thomas Hansen (2 interceptions) and Nick Henry (2 sacks) led the defense to secure the South Shore win.

Dexter Southfield 34, Wilbraham & Monson 8 — Mason Hatfield (11 rushes, 192 yards) took the first play from scrimmage 75 yards for a touchdown, his first of three scores for Dexter Southfield (6-0). Darius Day added a 33-yard touchdown reception from Joe McCauley and a 73-yard punt return for the hosts.

Dighton-Rehoboth 30, Apponequet 6 — After a scoreless first half, the Falcons (2-5) scored two touchdowns each in the third and fourth quarters to take control and earn their first South Coast Conference win. Senior quarterback Hendrix Pray threw for a touchdown and rushed for another, and classmate Jacob Suprenard punctuated the win with a 65-yard rushing touchdown.

Essex Tech 25, Shawsheen 13 — Devin LeBron opened the scoring with a 1-yard keeper in the first quarter and threw touchdowns passes of 10, 58 and 69 yards for the Hawks (3-5) in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference win. Dylan Timmons rushed for a 23-yard touchdown and returned a kickoff 70-yards for a score for Shawsheen.

Fairhaven 18, Old Rochester 16 — Cadence Chase rushed for a touchdown and converted a 2-point conversion attempt in overtime, propelling the Blue Devils to the South Coast Conference win. Tyler Burke and Justin Marques each also rushed for a touchdown for Fairhaven (6-2).

Framingham 27, Needham 14 — Senior quarterback Cody Coleman accounted for three of the Flyers’ touchdowns, throwing for one and rushing for two. Senior Joe Ferrante caught a 60-yard touchdown and sophomore Ben Lincoln delivered a 1-yard rushing touchdown, as Framingham (3-5) took the Bay State Conference victory.

Greater Lowell 30, Greater Lawrence 0 — Averin Chipaseuth converted rushing touchdowns of 3 and 9 yards, and Axel Diaz (49 yards) and Andrew Belanger (1 yard) each posted a scoring run for the host Gryphons (2-6) in the win.

Holliston 42, Hopkinton 10 — Junior quarterback TJ Kiley threw touchdowns to classmates Joey Gentile and Brady Sweeney as the Panthers (3-5) earned a runaway victory in the Tri-Valley Large. Kiley added a rushing touchdown, and Sweeney returned a fumble 89 yards for a score.

KIPP Academy 36, Roxbury Prep 8 — Juan Setalsingh was 7-of-9 passing for 140 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Panthers (7-1) rolled to the nonleague win.

Manchester Essex 34, Lowell Catholic 6 — Stephen Martin opened the scoring for the Hornets (7-0) with a 52-yard rush, and AJ Palazolla hauled in two touchdown passes from Brennan Twombly to help the hosts pick up the nonleague win.

Marshfield 50, Plymouth North 14 — Owen Masterson tossed three touchdowns in the first quarter for the Rams (7-1), including a 63-yard connection with Jason O’Keefe, and Jack Marini added three rushing touchdowns during the Patriot League win.

Methuen 23, North Andover 19 — Drew Eason connected with Will McKinnon on touchdown passes of 8 and 15 yards to help lift the Rangers (6-2) to victory in the Merrimack Valley Conference. JP Muniz also threw a 28-yard score to Jason Silverio.

Newton South 20, Cambridge 14 — Everson Quissanga rushed for a pair of 1-yard scores and Zach Gabriel rumbled for a 2-yard touchdown for the Lions (5-3) in the Dual County League tilt.

North Reading 42, Hamilton-Wenham 18 — Alex Carucci fired three touchdown passes, including two to Craig Rubino, as the host Hornets wrapped up a 7-1 regular season with a Cape Ann League win. Will Batten also added touchdowns of 3 and 66 yards for North Reading.

Northeast 18, Whittier 16 — CJ Moriconi’s 1-yard score with 30 seconds remaining capped a 12-play, 60-yard winning drive for the Golden Knights (6-2). Moriconi scored all three touchdowns on the ground and Northeast finished with 300 rushing yards as a team. Steve Donnelly also ran for 150 yards on 24 carries.

Revere 21, Lynn Classical 6 — Senior Marc Marchese rushed for 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns, leading the Patriots (6-2) to the Greater Boston League win.

Rivers 35, Groton 7 — Max Stevelmen threw four touchdown passes — all to Kalyl Lindsey — as visiting Rivers improved to 4-2.

Stoneham 68, Burlington 36 — Pat MacNamara scored four touchdowns, including rushes of 53 and 51 yards, and Jason Nutting found the end zone three times during the high-scoring Middlesex League contest. Nutting, Jake Bruno, and Collin Farren each scored in the fourth quarter as the Spartans (8-0) broke it open.

Swampscott 28, Masconomet 7 — Xaviah Bascon had touchdown rushes of 18 and 23 yards for the Big Blue (8-0), and Cam O’Brien threw for a score and rushed for another in the Northeastern Conference win.

Watertown 29, Melrose 23 — Senior Mason Andrade led the charge for the Red Raiders (6-3) as he worked his way into the end zone three times, with rushes of 5, 72, and then a 9-yarder in overtime. Junior quarterback Johnny Cacace added a 1-yard touchdown rush as Watertown took the Middlesex Freedom tilt.

Wellesley 24, Braintree 13 — Jake Parker broke free for touchdowns of 35 and 11 yards in the first half for the visiting Raiders (6-2).

Westford 21, Wayland 20 — Anthony Rudiman ran for 110 yards and a touchdown as the Grey Ghosts (5-3) eked out the Dual County win.

Weymouth 28, Brookline 0 — Mike Ritz rushed for more than 100 yards and found the end zone twice, including a 40-yard rush in the third quarter, for the Wildcats (5-3) in their Bay State Conference win.

Wilmington 30, Wakefield 22 — Senior Pedro Germano threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another in second overtime, to lead the Wildcats (6-3) to the Middlesex Freedom win. After trading touchdowns and 2-point conversions in the first overtime, Wilmington scored to start the second. The Wildcats converted for 2 with senior Gavin Erickson, who also had a 55-yard rushing touchdown. The Wildcats defense made a fourth-down stop on the 1-yard line to end the game.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.