Georgia vowed to not let it happen again and responded with another demoralizing effort that might be their most impressive all season.

Georgia (8-0, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) won its 12th consecutive game since getting steamrolled in Jacksonville a year ago. The Bulldogs’ injury-riddled defense allowed 571 yards in that one, the most in coach Kirby Smart’s six seasons.

No. 1 Georgia and its top-ranked defense dominated Florida, scoring three touchdowns off turnovers in a 12-play sequence that turned “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” into another lopsided affair in a 34-7 victory in Jacksonville, Fla.

Florida (4-4, 2-4) managed no points, 11 first downs and 214 yards through three quarters and looked like its decades-old, NCAA-record scoring streak might be in jeopardy down the stretch. But the Gators finally got on the scoreboard with 2:49 remaining, extending the streak to 418 games. They have scored in every outing since getting shut out by Auburn in 1988.

The late touchdown run by Emory Jones did little to negate Georgia’s mastery for three-plus hours on a cool, sun-drenched afternoon.

The Bulldogs’ defense started the onlsaught when Nolan Smith ripped the ball out of Anthony Richardson’s arms near the end of an 8-yard run. Richardson was making his first career start, getting the nod over turnover-prone Jones.

James Cook sliced his way through Florida’s defense for a 10-yard touchdown run on the ensuing play.

Two plays later, Travon Walker tipped Richardson’s pass over the middle and Smith intercepted it. Stetson Bennett, who started his fourth consecutive game in place of JT Daniels, found Kearis Jackson for a 36-yard score on first down.

Trailing 17-0, Richardson had Florida on the move before throwing a pass that Nakobe Dean picked off and returned 50 yards for a touchdown as the Bulldogs scored three touchdowns in 2 minutes, 9 seconds. The last team to score three TDs in that little time at the end of a half was Utah State, which did it in a 52-26 win over Boise State in 2015.

Liberty routs UMass

Malik Willis threw for four scores and Liberty put up two quick touchdowns to open the game in defeating Massachusetts, 62-17, in Lynchburg, Va.

The Flames (7-2) scored touchdowns just over a minute apart on their first two possessions, led 21-3 after one quarter and 41-3 by halftime in winning their 15th straight home game, a program record. They had the fourth-longest active FBS home streak coming into Saturday’s game.

Duron Lowe intercepted Brady Olson on the game’s first scrimmage play and T.J. Green ran for a 26-yard score on the next snap. On the first play of the Minutemen’s next possession, Aakil Washington sacked Olson and Stephen Sings recovered the fumble at the UMass 6. Demario Douglas scored on the next play off a run-pass option.

Willis found DJ Stubbs deep on the right side for a 60-yard score and it was 21-3.

By halftime Willis was already 16-of-23 passing for 278 yards and four touchdowns. He finished 19 of 27 for 307 yards before giving way in the third quarter. In all, the Flames had six touchdown passes and 409 yards passing. Green rushed for two scores.

Ellis Merriweather rushed for 149 yards on 24 carries for UMass (1-6).

Caleb Williams (6 TDs) sparks No. 4 Oklahoma

Caleb Williams threw for 402 yards and six touchdowns and No. 4 Oklahoma finally put together a complete game, rolling past Texas Tech, 52-21, in Norman, Okla. The true freshman quarterback tied Kyler Murray and Landry Jones for the second-most touchdown passes in a game in school history. Baker Mayfield threw seven against Texas Tech in 2016. Marvin Mims caught four passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns, and Mario Williams had five receptions for 100 yards and a score to help the Sooners (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) extend their nation-leading winning streak to 17 games . . . Baylor tight end Ben Sims had a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter before Abram Smith spun away for a 32-yard scamper to the end zone in a 31-24 win Saturday in Waco, as the 16th-ranked Bears (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) became the third team in a row to overcome a double-digit deficit to beat Texas (4-4, 2-3). Texas (4-4, 2-3) was coming off its open date, which followed consecutive losses to No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 15 Oklahoma State in which the Longhorns led by at least two touchdowns before halftime both times. The Longhorns have been outscored 69-23 in the fourth quarter over their past six games — winning the first three games in that stretch.

Virginia Tech halts three-game skid

Tre Turner caught seven passes for a 187 yards and one score to lead Virginia Tech to a 26-17 win at Georgia Tech as the Hokies (4-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a three-game losing to break even in conference play. Georgia Tech (3-5, 2-4 ACC) toyed with a comeback in the second half, but couldn’t overcome a first half in which the Yellow Jackets allowed Virginia Tech — ranked next-to-last in the conference in offense at 329.7 yards per game — to match that yardage on the way to a 20-7 lead. Braxton Burmeister completed 15 of 25 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns for the Hokies, who next travel to Boston College on Friday night . . . Brilliant at the start and gutty at the finish, Miami redshirt freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke completed 32 of 42 passes for 426 yards and three touchdowns to outduel Heisman Trophy candidate Kenny Pickett as the visiting Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) edged No. 17 Pittsburgh, 38-34. While Pickett threw for a school-record 519 yards, Van Dyke nearly matched him as Miami defeated a ranked opponent for a second straight week.

West Virginia stuns No. 22 Iowa State

Jarret Doege completed 30 of 46 passes for 370 yards and three touchdowns passes, Leddie Brown ran for 109 yards, including a pair of 2-yard touchdown runs for two scores, and West Virginia upset No. 22 Iowa State, 38-31, in Morgantown, W.Va. The Mountaineers (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) came alive on offense after averaging 20 points in its first four conference games. Iowa State (5-3, 3-2) was missing leading tackler Mike Rose because of an undisclosed injury and the league’s top defense gave up a season-high 492 yards. The linebacker had started all 45 previous games in his career. The Cyclones had kept their seven previous opponents under 350 yards . . . Matt McDonald threw for 263 yards and a career-best four touchdowns — three in the first half — and ran 47 yards for the capper with less than a minute to play as Bowling Green (3-6, 1-4 Mid-American Conference) survived the ejection of head coach Scot Loeffler to upend host Buffalo, 56-44. The teams combined for 49 points in the fourth quarter alone, matching score for score, and Buffalo rallied with 34 points after halftime. The teams amassed 983 yards of total offense. The Falcons ended a four-game skid when McDonald’s run for the final touchdown appeared to be set up as a kneel-down when he saw a gap and bolted out of the pocket. Loeffler was ejected in the third quarter after being flagged for two unsportsmanlike conduct calls on back-to-back drives. He became the first head coach ejected since a rules change in 2016. In 18 minutes after his ejection, Bowling Green scored more points than in any full game over the last two seasons.

Holy Cross extends Lehigh’s misery

Marco Siderman threw for a touchdown and ran for another in a five-minute span in the second quarter and Holy Cross (6-2, 3-0 Patriot League) beat host Lehigh, 31-12, in Bethlehem, Pa. Siderman threw a 36-yard score to Jalen Coker with 5:39 left in the first half to give the Crusaders a 7-3 lead then led an 11-play, 63-yard drive that ended with his 1-yard scoring run with 47 seconds left before intermission as Lehigh (0-8, 0-3) lost its 15th straight . . . Joe Mancuso threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Aaron Dykes and Richmond rallied to beat New Hampshire, 35-21, in Durham, N.H., to pick up its first Colonial Athletic Association win of the season. After a Jake Larson field goal got the Spiders within a point in the fourth quarter, Mancuso and Dykes combined to put Richmond (3-5, 1-4) in front. The Wildcats (3-5, 2-3) dropped their fifth straight . . . Derek Robertson threw four touchdown passes, Maine rushed for 264 yards, and the Black Bears rolled past Rhode Island, 45-24, in Kingstown, R.I. Robertson fired 31 yards to Devin Young and 22 yards to Andre Miller top help stake Maine (4-4, 3-3 CAA) to a 24-3 lead after a half.



