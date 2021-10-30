Lloyd’s opportunity came when she chased down a ball that went far ahead of her into the box and she was tripped as she was reaching the ball. She converted on the penalty kick with a shot to the left.

O’Bryant junior Jane Yannis was named game MVP and junior Lavinia Gomes, who this season, played goal for the first time, made six saves to preserve the win.

A penalty kick from sophomore Mila Lloyd in the 33rd minute held up as the lone goal as the O’Bryant girls’ soccer team captured its first Boston City League title since 2016 with a 1-0 win over Latin Academy, capping a 10-6-1 regular season in on and off rain showers at Northeastern’s Carter Field.

Advertisement

“I was scared that I wasn’t going to make it,” Lloyd said. “[Afterward] I felt really happy.”

It was key for Lloyd to capitalize there because O’Bryant did not have any other shots on goal in the first half. Latin Academy had two.

The Dragons (8-7-4) got another shot on goal early in the second half and the Tigers followed with their only other shot on goal of the match. The next three shots on goal came from Latin Academy and the last of those forced Gomes to move to her left to make a great save.

“Lavinia is a really good goalie and we’re proud of her for stepping up this year,” Lloyd said.

Latin Academy was awarded a series of corner kicks in the final five minutes and got dangerously close to a few good looks, but there were no more shots on goal.

“I actually did get nervous,” Gomes said of the ending. “But I had a little bit of faith in my team and myself and everything played out OK.”