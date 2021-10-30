In the end, Jaylen Brown had the ball knocked away as he looked to fire up a game-tying 3-pointer, and Washington escaped with a 115-112 win. The Celtics had opportunities to win the game at the end of regulation and the first overtime, but Brown and Jayson Tatum both came up empty.

Boston opened Saturday’s game by missing 20 consecutive 3-pointers, a stretch that should generally make a victory unfathomable. Instead, it turned into a tense and taut game that found the Celtics once again in a second overtime.

WASHINGTON — Before the buzzer sounded at the end of the second quarter, Wizards center Montrezl Harrell caught a pass at midcourt and heaved up a shot that caromed off the backboard and in. It was a rare result, and given what was transpiring at the other end of the floor, it had to make the Celtics feel pretty crummy.

Brown had 34 points on 14-for-24 shooting for Boston. Tatum had 27 but struggled mightily, making just 10 of 32 shots. The Celtics finished the game 2 for 26 from beyond the arc. Robert Williams and Marcus Smart missed the game due to non-COVID illnesses.

With the score tied at 96 late in the fourth quarter a Tatum turnover led to a Kyle Kuzma 3-pointer at the other end that was followed by an off-ball foul, resulting in a free throw.

Washington had the ball and a 3-point lead with less than a minute left before Brown came up with a steal and coasted in for a layup. After a Spencer Dinwiddie miss, Brown pushed upcourt and hit an 18-footer that gave Boston a 103-102 lead with 20.3 seconds left.

After a timeout, Dinwiddie missed a runner in the paint but gathered his own rebound and was fouled on his second attempt, with 3.8 seconds left. He made one of two free throws to tie the score, and Brown’s 20-footer at the buzzer was off, forcing overtime.

The Celtics scored the first 6 points of the extra session and appeared in control, but the offense stalled there. Washington answered with an extended 6-0 run, and Tatum’s baseline jumper at the buzzer was off, leading to a second overtime.

Both teams appeared understandably fatigued in double overtime, with both coaches mostly leaning on their starters. A layup by Tatum was the only field goal either team scored over the first four minutes.

Boston led, 112-111, when Tatum was fouled on a drive with 1:16 left. But the Wizards challenged the call and won, regaining possession. Seemingly refreshed after the lengthy review, Beal attacked for a layup. After a Tatum attempt inside rattled out, Dinwiddie hit a baseline runner that gave the Wizards a 115-112 lead with 20.6 seconds left.

Boston appeared finished when it threw the ball away on the ensuing possession, but then the Wizards somehow did the same, giving the Celtics a final chance with 10 seconds left. The possession appeared unsettled, however, and Brown had the ball stripped before he could fire up a desperation 25-footer.

Some observations from the game:

▪ Amid an inconsistent stretch from Brown, Celtics coach Ime Udoka said he would attempt to get Brown involved in the offense earlier in games. That plan seemed to be in action Saturday, with Brown aggressively driving to the basket throughout the opening quarter, with good results. His dunk on a nice baseline cut sparked a strong stretch in which he also completed a crossover dribble and converted a tough left-handed layup.

Brown’s surge continued in the second quarter, when he threw down a powerful dunk and finished a difficult three-point play in traffic. Fifteen of Brown’s 17 first-half points came in the paint.

▪ Josh Richardson has had a quiet start with the Celtics but he had his best offensive half of the season to start Saturday’s game. He converted a tough drive-and-scoop and drilled a 20-footer from the right corner, and after swatting a Deni Avdija attempt at the rim he rushed downcourt and hit a challenging pull-up.

▪ The Celtics had plenty of good long-range looks in the first half, but the results were grisly. Boston was 0 for 15 from beyond the arc in the first half, with eight players getting at least one attempt. The Celtics had to feel fortunate to trail by just 6 points at the break.

▪ Romeo Langford returned after missing three games because of a calf strain. He checked in with Boston’s first group of subs midway through the first quarter and finished the first half with 2 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists.

▪ With Robert Williams out because of a non-COVID illness, forward Jabari Parker got the first call at backup center. His four-minute stint was uneventful, and center Enes Kanter replaced him. Kanter had a nice tip-in on a Tatum miss but was exploited in pick-and-roll actions, the primary reason his playing time has been sparse.

▪ Boston’s defensive effort was better to start the third quarter, with three quick blocked shots and a steal in two minutes. The 3-point shooting was hideous, but the Celtics’ defensive effort and attack mentality on offense gave them a chance.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.