The observatory noted that the storm last week caused far more residents to lose electricity, though the Perfect Storm covered a larger area. At one point last week, power was knocked out for nearly 500,000 customers in Massachusetts.

Perhaps the most famous is the so-called Perfect Storm of 1991, which pummeled the region 30 years ago Sunday. The Blue Hill Observatory and Science Center in Milton marked the anniversary by examining the similarities between the Perfect Storm and last week’s nor’easter in an e-mail to supporters on Sunday.

Last week’s nor’easter ravaged Southeastern Massachusetts with fierce winds that toppled trees and knocked down power lines, leaving thousands without electricity for multiple days while reminding New Englanders of other powerful storms that have struck the region in the month of October.

“The recent Northeaster left many more people without power on Cape Cod than the 5 day Perfect Storm — perhaps a reflection of higher wind gusts and trees still in full leaf from a warm Fall,” the observatory’s e-mail said.

The storm in ‘91 brought hit the Massachusetts coast with wind gusts of 75 to 80 miles per hour from Salisbury to the north all the way down to the Cape and Islands, according to Globe reports at the time.

Similar wind speeds were recorded last week, with frequent gusts between 70 and 80 miles per hour across the South Shore, and a 94-mile-per-hour gust recorded at Edgartown on Martha’s Vineyard, the observatory’s e-mail said.

Weather maps for both storms show similarities in how they gathered off the East Coast before hitting land. The observatory said both storms deepened “rapidly southeast of Cape Cod, with the Perfect Storm taking in moisture from Hurricane Grace and [last] week’s northeastern a consolidation of three separate low pressure systems.”

The daily weather map for the Perfect Storm of Oct. 31, 1991. Blue Hill Observatory and Science

This weather map shows last week's nor'easter gathering to the southeast of Massachusetts. Blue Hill Observatory and Si

The 1991 storm saw its lowest barometric pressure reach 972 millibars, while the nor’easter last week had its lowest measurement marked at 977 millibars, the observatory’s e-mail said.

