A 61-year-old man died after his vehicle went off the road and crashed in the woods in Dartmouth last week,, police said.

Antonio Vassal, of Dartmouth, was driving the 2008 Toyota Tundra Thursday morning in the area of 29 Prospect St. when he crashed, Dartmouth police said in a statement. Officers responded to the scene and found the vehicle in the woods with heavy front end damage at 7:15 a.m.