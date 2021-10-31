As of 11:45 a.m., the majority of the outages were among National Grid customers, with about 3,400 still in the dark. Approximately 1,700 Eversource customers remained without power, according to MEMA.

The majority of the outages are in the southeastern part of the state with residents in Norwell, Hanson, and Holbrook hit the hardest, according to MEMA.

Approximately 5,000 Massachusetts customers remained without power late Sunday morning, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

The sustained outages come after another round of high winds and heavy rain moved through the state Saturday night. The number of residents without power, at one point reaching nearly 500,000, has steadily declined since a strong nor’easter tore through the state earlier in the week and continued to decline despite the rain and wind on Saturday and into early Sunday morning.

Massachusetts residents can expect “a mix of clouds and sun” with temperatures in the 60s on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to remain mild into the evening with temperatures in the 50s — a treat for Halloween revelers.





Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.