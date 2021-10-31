PROVIDENCE — A Catholic priest in Providence was arrested and charged with possessing child pornography and erotica at the church where he lives and serves as pastor, the state police said Sunday.

Father James Jackson, 66, of St. Mary’s Church at 538 Broadway in Providence, was unable to post the $5,000 surety bail on the charges and was taken to the Adult Correctional Institutions intake facility, state police said. The charges include possession and transfer of child pornography and child erotica prohibited.

Father James Jackson, 66, of St. Mary’s Church, 538 Broadway, Providence. Rhode Island State Police

The Rhode Island State Police said its Internet Crimes Against Children task force recently started an investigation into someone sharing child pornography over the internet. The state police alleged that the internet connection at the church itself was connected to the sharing of the child pornography and erotica. The church is adjacent to two middle schools and an elementary school.