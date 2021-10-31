PROVIDENCE — A Catholic priest in Providence was arrested and charged with possessing child pornography and erotica at the church where he lives and serves as pastor, the state police said Sunday.
Father James Jackson, 66, of St. Mary’s Church at 538 Broadway in Providence, was unable to post the $5,000 surety bail on the charges and was taken to the Adult Correctional Institutions intake facility, state police said. The charges include possession and transfer of child pornography and child erotica prohibited.
The Rhode Island State Police said its Internet Crimes Against Children task force recently started an investigation into someone sharing child pornography over the internet. The state police alleged that the internet connection at the church itself was connected to the sharing of the child pornography and erotica. The church is adjacent to two middle schools and an elementary school.
Advertisement
The task force searched the church and the rectory on Saturday, the state police said, and identified Jackson as the owner of digital media allegedly involved in the child pornography and erotica.
Possession of child erotica is a relatively new criminal charge in Rhode Island. Members of the Internet Crimes Against Children task force — made up of state, local and federal agencies but run by the state police — had long pressed for the criminal prohibition on possession of images of partially clothed children in cases where they’re used for sexual gratification or arousal. State police officials had considered child erotica a loophole where young children were being exploited through blatantly sexualized imagery, but adults who possessed the images could not be charged.
Governor Dan McKee signed the bill into law in July, over the objection of groups like the state American Civil Liberties Union, who argued that the bill was “extraordinarily vague.”
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday morning.
Advertisement
Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.