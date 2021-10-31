But getting shots in arms takes more than official permission, and the federal government, state and local officials, and health care institutions are working to ensure that vaccines are available for children across the country.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized those pediatric doses Friday. After a review from an advisory panel, the CDC will issue its guidance.

Approximately 28 million American children will be newly eligible for Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine as soon as this week, if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention clears the shots for those ages 5 to 11.

The Biden administration said last week that it had 15 million doses ready to ship immediately and that it would make them accessible at children’s hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers and pediatricians’ offices. States started ordering doses, free of charge, last week based on the number of children they count in the age group.

California’s Department of Public Health said in an email Friday that the state had initially ordered approximately 1 million doses and planned to request more soon. The vaccines will be made available to the state’s 3.5 million newly eligible children at thousands of sites, including medical practices, pharmacies and schools.

In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Oct. 25 that more than 2,200 locations and providers were prepared to provide the more than 500,000 pediatric doses that the state will initially receive.

State health officials in Texas said Oct. 25 that the federal government would initially allocate approximately 1.3 million pediatric doses to the state.

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City said Thursday that shots would be available for children at city-run vaccination sites within 24 hours after federal clearance and at locations like doctors’ offices and pharmacies within 48 hours.

“This is a moment parents have been waiting for, to know their kids will be safe,” de Blasio said at a news conference. “Now, New York City will be ready.”

The city has ordered 231,000 pediatric doses and is working with nearly 1,500 community pediatricians and family doctors to plan vaccination logistics and engage with patients, said Dr. Dave A. Chokshi, the health commissioner.

Much of the rollout of children’s shots is expected to fall on pediatricians and family physicians, who have relationships with patients and children. Many of those physicians, however, are also strained by staffing shortages and a long line of patients trying to book appointments delayed by the pandemic.

Dr. Sterling Ransone Jr., president of the American Academy of Family Physicians and a physician in rural Deltaville, Virginia, said he would keep his office open later on weekdays and on Saturdays to accommodate the demand for pediatric shots.

Some experts have warned, however, that the same inequities that plagued the vaccine rollout for adults earlier this year could hinder the rollout for children.

“We cannot see what we saw in the earliest stages of rolling out the vaccines for adults, in which advantaged persons and persons of means figure out a way to be first in line,” said Dr. James E.K. Hildreth, president of Meharry Medical College, a historically Black institution.

He said that school nurses, churches and local health officials would be key in reaching some children and families who might not have insurance or access to pediatricians.

Black and Hispanic children are less likely to be tested for the virus but more likely to be infected, get hospitalized and die from COVID-19 than white children are, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Hospitalization rates in the 5-to-11 age group are three times as high for Black, Hispanic and Native American children as for white children, according to the CDC.

Vaccine hesitancy among all parents is another concern. A survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation released Thursday found 27% of parents of 5- to 11-year-olds were eager to vaccinate their children right away, while a third said they would wait and see how the rollout went.

The uptake among adolescents has been slower than public health experts hoped: Pfizer’s vaccine became available to children ages 12 to 15 in May, but only roughly 40% of that age group is now fully vaccinated, compared to 69% of adults.