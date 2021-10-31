The Globe unhelpfully pairs the specter of state takeover of the Boston Public Schools with the campaign to bring back a democratically elected school committee (“Next mayor’s challenge: Keeping control of schools,” Page A1, Oct. 27).

What should be paired are school district takeovers and appointed school boards. Both take power away from parents and other stakeholders. Both are done to predominantly Black and brown communities. Both are undemocratic intrusions into public education.

An elected school committee is a civil rights and voting rights issue. That’s why a diverse range of organizations, including the NAACP Boston, Mijente Boston Asamblea, the Boston Education Justice Alliance, the Boston Teachers Union, and Quality Education for Every Student, came together to put Question 3 on the Nov. 2 ballot.