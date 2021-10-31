In reality, what the first seven weeks of Year Two of the great post-Brady Patriots rebuild really brought was plenty of disappointment, plenty of excruciating losses, and plenty of concern that the pain of being oh-so-close against Tom Brady himself, or being similarly teased against fellow NFC top dog Dallas, were going to be the lasting memories of another season in NFL purgatory.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The first seven weeks of Year Two of the great post-Brady Patriots rebuild brought plenty of exciting games, plenty of promise from a first-round rookie quarterback and plenty of hope there might yet be a good football team in there somewhere.

Because what the first seven weeks of Year Two of the great post-Brady Patriots rebuild had not delivered was a signature win, or even one against a team playing above .500 football.

But this time? This time, the Patriots won. And suddenly, it all seems possible.

On a Halloween Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles, under the space-age roof of SoFi Stadium against the high-flying hometown Chargers, the Patriots delivered on the primary promise they’ve been selling since training camp. As a work in progress, they were focused on consistent growth, on evolving and getting better week to week. Just stick with it, they said, and improvement will come. Just hang in there, they intoned, and the work will pay off. Just keep growing, they believed, and the wins will come.

Sunday they proved it, a 27-24 win built on the lessons learned in going toe-to-toe with Brady and his Bucs, going throw-for-throw with Dak Prescott and his Cowboys. Learning from the mistakes of their past, evolving, changing and getting better as the season goes on paints a very different picture for the future: Buckle up, this could be a fun ride after all.

“We feel like if we keep working hard week in and week out, prepare, come out and play our style of football we know we’re a good team and can play with anybody,” running back Damien Harris said. “To come out here, all the way on the West Coast, against a good team … to be able to come out with a win, it’s incredible.”

Barely a week after the end of an unexpected Red Sox playoff run, the Patriots are here to pick up the ball and (ahem) run with it, too. By tacking their first win over a winning team onto a Week 7 dismantling of the Jets, by laying bricks upon a foundation that wasn’t always so easy to see, that postseason dream of their own seems a whole lot more plausible now. They’re only 4-4, but they took a step up the ladder Sunday, and that matters.

“It puts us at .500 and puts everything out in front of us,” said linebacker Matthew Judon, whose red sleeves were out there adding yet another sack and a half onto his impressive season total (a team-high eight). “I keep telling you all. We know what type of team we have. We just got to go out and prove it.”

The difference Sunday?

“We’re overcoming those small mistakes we were making,” Judon said. “We’re still making mistakes, we didn’t play a perfect game, but we overcame some of the small mistakes. When we keep doing that, keep executing, I think we have one hell of a team. When we do that we’re going to be great.”

Judon was far from alone in his postgame glee. From two-interception, game-clinching pick-6 scoring safety Adrian Phillips to touchdown-scoring running back Harris to punt returning dervish Gunner Olszewski, the sense of accomplishment and joy in a job well done was palpable, heard in the relieved sighs of veterans such as center David Andrews and safety Devin McCourty or those of rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Even coach Bill Belichick was in on the fun, sending his team into a Sunday night stay in Los Angeles with the message (according to Olszewski): “Go trick or treating.”

Of course Belichick delivered some caveats after the game, unhappy as he was with the defense giving up a touchdown in the Chargers’ final two-minute drive, as disappointed as he was to have used up all three of his timeouts with 6:38 to play thanks to a few more personnel issues and a lost replay challenge, as annoyed as he will be to have to watch a few more holding calls on his work-in-progress offensive line, being well aware overall that his team outplayed the Chargers far more than the score indicated.

But all of those issues are so much more palatable after a win. When you watch your team bounce back from the mistakes and make up for them elsewhere, when you see that evidence of growth that wasn’t there earlier in the year, you recognize it.

“We played in a lot of these games and fell short, now we’re starting to turn that page,” Andrews said. “We’re believing in ourselves, believing in how to win football games, and that’s a good thing.

“It makes you believe in the process. We put in a lot of work. That’s why it’s hard to talk after a loss, because you work so hard during the week. We put a lot into it. You come up short and it’s a crappy feeling. But we can see ourselves getting better. We’re building confidence in each other, and in our teammates’ confidence in us. That’s not given that’s earned.”

Said Harris: “We just keep building confidence. We know what the formula is, know what we have to do to play well, and know when we do we have an opportunity to beat anybody.”

Yes, there is more than half a season yet to play. And yes, that includes tough games against Buffalo (twice), Cleveland, Tennessee and even Indianapolis and Carolina. As the wise old McCourty warned, “We can’t let two wins have us walking around like we’re kings of the AFC. We’ve got four wins. That doesn’t guarantee you anything or put you anywhere.”

In reality, that’s true. But in theory? Sure does feel like something changed Sunday in LA.

