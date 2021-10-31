Atlanta swung at the second pitch and belted a long home run to center field to give the Houston Astros a 2-0 lead. That quieted the crowd at Truist Park, which included former reality show star, Donald Trump.

Matthew Kaminski, who is one of the best in the business, played “It’s a Small World” to poke fun at 5-foot-6-inch Jose Altuve as he came to the plate in the fourth inning.

ATLANTA — Game 4 of the World Series wasn’t going well for the Atlanta Braves. Even their organist committed an error.

When Atlanta returned to the plate in the sixth inning, Kaminski played the old Brenda Lee standard “I’m Sorry.”

Advertisement

Karma is where you find it. The Braves came back for a 3-2 victory and now have a 3-1 lead in the Series with Game 5 here on Sunday night.

Atlanta is 7-0 at Truist Park this postseason.

The National League East-champion Braves were three games under .500 on Aug. 1 and qualified for the postseason at 88-73, the worst record in the 10-team field.

Now they’re a victory away from the franchise’s first championship since 1995. What a way to celebrate Halloween.

“I’m glad we’re where we are. But I’ve been around too long to get ahead of myself,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Snitker and his staff used six pitchers to get 27 outs. Opener Dylan Lee put three of the four batters he faced on base as Houston took a 1-0 lead.

But Kyle Wright allowed one run over 4 2/3 innings to keep the Braves in the game. He had started two major league games this season, the last on June 23.

“Kyle is the reason we won the game, how he kept that thing in check and allowed us to stay around in that game. That was huge,” Snitker said.

Advertisement

Austin Riley’s two-out single in the sixth inning gave Atlanta its first run. With one out in the seventh, Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler hit back-to-back homers off Cristian Javier.

Javier left an 0-2 fastball up in the strike zone that Swanson swatted over the brick wall in right field. Soler then lined a slider to left field over the lead of Yordan Alvarez, who nearly injured himself when crashed into the fence chasing the ball.

It was the first lead change of the Series.

Alvarez was 12 of 23 with five extra-base hits and six RBIs in the ALCS against the Red Sox. He is 1 for 11 in the Series and hasn’t driven in a run.

Altuve nearly tied the game in the eighth inning, sending a line drive smash to left field. Eddie Rosario sprinted back, flung up his glove backhanded, and somehow grabbed the ball before hitting the wall.

“It’s unbelievable what I did tonight,” Rosario said. “Wow, what a catch.”

Said Snitker: “That’s probably not an instructional video we’ll show our minor leaguers.”

The Astros left the door open for the Braves by leaving 11 runners on base over the first seven innings and going hitless in eight at-bats with runners in scoring position.

On a night the Braves were trying to tread water with their bullpen, the Astros couldn’t put the game away.

“They usually do,” manager Dusty Baker said when asked if such mistakes usually come back to bite a team.

Advertisement

The Astros now have little choice but to lean on history. They trailed the ALCS 3-0 against Tampa Bay last season and won three in a row before losing Game 7.

But those games were played at a neutral site, Petco Park in San Diego, in front of empty seats. The Astros now must find a way to win at Truist Park, where the Braves have been perfect in October.

Swanson attended Marietta High School, about 10 miles away. He was a first-round pick of the Diamondbacks out of Vanderbilt in 2015 and traded to the Braves only six months later.

“I cherish every moment here, whether it’s now or a random day in July,” Swanson said. “So I’m just thankful to be here.

“But like I said, there’s still a lot left to be written, and I think that we need to go out and continue to compete to put ourselves in that position to give this city what it’s been longing for.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.