“It’s a long season, to be honest,” he said early Sunday afternoon, following the club’s workout in Brighton. “I’m just focusing on getting better every day — it’s a long season and it’s not going to go your way for the full 82-game season. When it doesn’t, just focus on the details … start from the beginning, play simple and get yourself back to feeling comfortable.”

The 25-year-old star right winger (2-3—5 after 7 games) hasn’t been fighting the puck, per se, but his offensive game has been slightly out off register, and Saturday night he was blanked for a third straight game in the Bruins’ 3-2 shootout win over the Panthers.

A couple of weeks into the new NHL season, the numbers next to David Pastrnak’s name don’t yet look Pasta-like.

Pastrnak became one of the game’s most prolific performers the last five seasons, ranked No. 9 overall with 374 points. His 175 goals slotted him behind only Alex Ovechkin (205), Auston Matthews (199), Connor McDavid (179), and Leon Draisaitl (178).

All proof, by coach Bruce Cassidy’s eye, that the numbers will be there eventually this season.

“I’m 100 percent behind him and know he’ll be fine,” noted Cassidy. “He’s going to play through it. Too good of a person and obviously too good of a player … I know he’ll be fine, and will be a good player for us.”

Pastrnak and partner Rebecca Rohlsson are less than five months beyond the death of their newborn son Riggo Rohl, who was less than a week old when he passed away on June 23. The heartbreaking loss, figures Cassidy, couldn’t help but have an emotional toll.

“I think he had a difficult summer, needed some time away — and he and Becky deserved that,” noted Cassidy. “So I think he stepped away from the game for a while, where other guys might have [stayed in the hockey mind-set] a little more. I can’t speak for David, it’s just that I feel for him, and I think part of it might have affected what his typical training days might have looked like.

“So at the end of the day, I think there’s still little bit of that physical and mental catching up.”

Both Cassidy and Pastrnak agree that the right winger, among the very best shooters in the game, has been conflicted at times in his approach, opting to pass rather than shoot.

“And for guys like us, who watch how well he shoots the puck,” chuckled Cassidy, “we think, ‘Why? He’s such a great shooter.’ But he is a creative player and wants to make some plays.”

It can be difficult, admitted Pastrnak, for him to surrender his inherent pass-first mentality. Pure shooters are often the greediest on the ice. Pastrnak sometimes can be more inclined to look for the open man, in part a function of his skating with prolific performers Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. There is only one puck for those six hot hands.

“Even though I am a shooter, I definitely would pass first, that’s just how I am,” he said. “I would definitely like to even that up, make the right decisions ... it’s not always pass first or shot first. That can be part of when things don’t go your way, sometimes you pass instead of shoot, or the opposite, but I think I definitely have to get back to shooting more.”

In his 341 games the past five seasons, Pastrnak landed 1,198 shots, upward of four shots per game. He leads the Bruins again this season with 31 shots in seven games. His shooting rate is actually slightly better than in the past. Now it’s just the goals and assists that need to fall into place.

“I have to think shot first,” he said, “especially when things are a little slower for me than usual.”

Smith easing back in

Craig Smith, who returned to the lineup Saturday after a week-long absence due to injury, took Sunday off for maintenance. Cassidy said the right winger should be good to go as of Tuesday morning, the first day back to work after a scheduled day off. Jack Studnicka filled Smith’s spot in practice on a line with Taylor Hall and Charlie Coyle … Jakub Zboril played in only one of the first seven games, leading Cassidy to say “yes and no” when asked if he was worried about the defenseman’s lack of playing time. Playing in his favor, said Cassidy, is the fact that Zboril has extensive pro experience in the AHL and also that he battles against Marchand, the club’s top left winger, every day in workouts … Cassidy was very impressed with defenseman Connor Clifton’s level of physical engagement against the Panthers, calling him “an animal … yet under control.” With rockjaw blueliner Kevan Miller now retired, the Bruins hope Clifton can add to his physical presence to fill in the need for thump along the backline. “That’s the advantage he has over Zboril,” added Cassidy. “We’re trying to build that into Jakub a little bit because he’s a strong guy, too.” … Cassidy did not discuss his goalie plans for upcoming games vs. Detroit (Thurs) and Toronto (Sat). But Linus Ullmark’s strong play in the win over the Panthers makes him a possibility for both starts … injured forward Nick Foligno is back skating on his own, but won’t be a candidate to return until he rejoins team practices, which might not be until next week.

