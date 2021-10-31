With their backs against the wall, Chelmsford came up with clutch wins over Westford (37-10) and Lawrence (28-14) over the final two weeks to earn a spot in the ultra-competitive Division 2 bracket, and fourth-year coach George Peterson said he’s thrilled with the effort it took to make the postseason under the new power ratings system.

Chelmsford roared to a 4-0 start, while the Cougars of Austin Prep dropped their first three games under new coach John Florence . Then Chelmsford stumbled with consecutive losses, while the AP went on a four-game win streak to jockey back into playoff position in the Division 5 bracket.

Chelmsford and Austin Prep went through very different journeys this season, but both football programs found a way to make the first MIAA statewide tournament.

Advertisement

“Before [when sectional brackets were seeded solely on record], you kind of skated your way into the playoffs,” said Peterson, who guided Lexington to six playoff appearances over eight seasons before taking the Chelmsford job in 2019.

“Two years ago [Chelmsford] made the tournament at 2-5 and we were going up against undefeated Reading and felt like we didn’t have a hope in hell of beating this team. Now we feel like we can compete. Now we sit at 6-2 and we feel like we earned it.”

Peterson said his young team, which starts seven juniors and two underclassmen on offense, struggled to deal with increased expectations after their hot start. Some key mistakes cost the Lions in losses to North Andover (35-7) and Tewksbury (21-6) and suddenly they were on the outside looking into the playoff picture.

So the veteran coach gave his players the weekend off before returning to practice Monday, and witnessed renewed commitment from his squad as they entered the final stretch.

“We decided we’ve been working too hard all summer and all season before those two losses to let it go now,” said Chelmsford senior captain Mike Hennessey, who made 12 tackles in the season finale against Lawrence.

Advertisement

“We had to completely change our effort after that second loss, and we turned it around in practice and decided we wanted to make a run to the playoffs to see what we can do.”

Also a very young team, Austin Prep sputtered while adjusting to a new spread offense under Florence.

Sophomore quarterback Aidan Driscoll found his footing after opting out of the Fall II season, rushing for three touchdowns and passing for four more to facilitate four wins against Catholic Central League competition.

Suddenly, the Cougars were back in the top 10 of the Division 5 power ratings, and now they sit in sixth position with the MIAA scheduled to announce the official seedings on Monday afternoon.

“It helped that the first few games were competitive,” said Florence. “We were right in each game, so we could see we had some potential to get it together.”

“We joke about the positive and negative of football. When you lose, you have that hangover feeling hanging over you all week, but on the positive side, you have a whole week to make corrections and game plan for the next week. So, by getting into that routine and establishing expectations we were able to maintain some overall consistency and put those losses that behind us.”

Prep’s three senior captains — Jack Keefe, Thomas Skeffington, and Brendan Walsh — led the turnaround. Keefe anchored a young offensive line at center, Walsh topped 1,000 yards through seven games before injuring his knee, and Skeffington tallied three interceptions (two for touchdowns) with two forced fumbles from his outside linebacker position.

Advertisement

With a new ratings system in place, coaches are aware that margin of victory and strength of schedule have a greater impact, but most try not to get bogged down in the details. Peterson maintained that his staff continued to focus on the minutiae and preach urgency to their players as they looked at a couple of must-win situations to close out the season.

“We kind of took a step back [before the final two games] and you could feel the different mind-set after that,” said Peterson. “You knew the guys were dialed in because we knew this is a playoff situation the last two weeks of the season and we have to be intentional with every rep, do our job, and let the [ratings] algorithm do it’s work.”

“The last couple weeks, we prepared well, and to the point we’re confident and playing with a certain sense of swagger in our ability to get it done. No matter who we face, we’re looking to make some noise.”

SUDBURY, 3/6/2021 - George Peterson leads Chelmsford against Lincoln-Sudbury during a nonleague football scrimmage in Sudbury. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe (Sports, Jim Clark) Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Extra points

▪ Longtime football coach Frank Almeida passed away on Oct. 25 at age 89. A 1950 Taunton High graduate, he coached the Tigers to their only Super Bowl win in 1980. He also served as head coach of Bridgewater-Raynham and Coyle-Cassidy, compiling 220 career wins. From 2001 until 2012, when he was 81, he served as an assistant coach at Bishop Feehan. A science and physical education teacher, Almeida led the Trojans to Super Bowl appearances in 1985 and 1986 and is credited with coining the “We are BR” chant. First-year B-R coach Lou Pachecho, who played under Almeida, told the Brockton Enterprise that he ran some wishbone offense on Friday to honor Almeida.

Advertisement

▪ At halftime of Barnstable’s game against Central Catholic it was announced that coach Ross Jatkola has been named the Eastern Massachusetts Association of Interscholastic Football Officials Coach of the Year. Jakotla has led the Red Hawks to a 6-2 record . . . Central Catholic’s Justice McGrail recently announced his commitment to Williams College . . . Archbishop Williams senior quarterback Will LeClair announced his commitment to St. Lawrence University.

▪ With Blue Hills and Norton losing, there remain 10 undefeated teams in EMass through eight weeks: Franklin (7-0), Everett (7-0), Catholic Memorial (8-0), Lincoln-Sudbury (7-0), Reading (8-0), Marblehead (7-0), Ashland (8-0), Swampscott (8-0), Stoneham (8-0), Manchester Essex (7-0). Among prep schools, Pingree (6-0), Milton Academy (6-0), BB&N (6-0) and Dexter Southfield (6-0) are still unbeaten.

▪ Greater New Bedford wide receiver Aziz Ba made a spectacular catch over two defenders on Friday night against Somerset Berkley that was highlighted on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown “You Got Mossed” segment on Sunday morning.

Correspondent Brendan Kurie contributed to this story.