Jacob Bierenbroodspot, BC High — The sophomore rushed for 110 yards with a pair of touchdowns and added a kick return for a touchdown during a 34-26 win over Malden Catholic. The free safety also recovered a key onside kick and recorded four tackles on defense.

Sebastien Romain (10) was immense for St. John's Shrewsbury in Saturday's 35-28 win at St. John's Prep with 245 yards rushing, two touchdowns, and six tackles.

Scott Brown, Andover — On his 17th birthday, the junior quarterback was 16-of-23 passing for 230 yards and a touchdown, adding another touchdown the ground. But it was Brown’s defensive performance that made the difference in a clutch 20-13 win over Tewksbury to ensure a playoff berth. the safety broke up two passes and made a tackle at the 7-yard line to help seal the game.

Chris Leonardo, Attleboro — The 6-foot-3, 285-pound senior defensive end recorded nine tackles, two for loss, recovered a fumble, and provided a key pass breakup in a hard-fought 10-3 win at Taunton.

Jack Marino, Franklin — In a defensive battle with Hockomock League rival Milford, the Panthers held on for a 13-3 victory thanks to the efforts of their senior middle linebacker, who made 12 tackles and several key plays to keep the Scarlet Hawks out of the end zone.

Sebastien Romain, Saint John’s (Shrewsbury) — The Pioneers scored a huge win at St. John’s Prep thanks to Romain. The senior tailback compiled 245 rushing yards, 47 receiving yards, two touchdowns, two 2-point conversions, and made six tackles in a 35-28 victory.

Division 2

Jake Adelmann, Natick — The Redhawks turned to the senior 27 times on the ground and he responded with 189 yards and three touchdowns in a key 42-27 Bay State Conference win at Milton.

Cameron Burns, Bishop Feehan — The junior needed just six carries to amass 168 yards with touchdowns of 56 and 87 yards to play his part in the Shamrocks’ 51-16 Catholic Central win over Austin Prep.

Derek Gianci, Winchester — In a 45-28 Middlesex win over Arlington, the senior back had 35 carries for 220 yards and four touchdowns, a scoring pass to Jack Costello and nine tackles from his defensive end/linebacker spot.

James Murphy, Reading — He kept up his prolific junior campaign with five touchdown passes — raising his season total to 19 — with two strikes each to Aidan Bekkenhuisand Ryan Strout in a 46-21 Middlesex League win over Lexington.

Jack Napier, Lincoln-Sudbury — The senior helped paint the box score in a 49-point first-half performance for the Warriors in a 52-23 win over Waltham. He kicked off the outburst with a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown, and later added receiving touchdowns of 26 and 14 yards as L-S clinched the Dual County Large title.

Division 3

Dominic Gird and Jacob Linton, Billerica— Both senior backs eclipsed the 100 yard mark behind a stout performance by the Indians’ offensive line in a 28-6 win over Haverhill. Gird rushed for 161 yards on 18 carries and two scores while Linton racked up 101 yards on just seven carries, including an 8-yard touchdown.

Michael Landolfi, Hanover — Efficiency continued to be the name of the game for the junior quarterback, completing 25 of 32 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns in a 21-14 Patriot League road win over North Quincy .

Josh Robertson, Marblehead — The senior capped the Magicians’ undefeated regular season with four touchdowns ― two through the air and two on the ground — in a 34-0 win over Danvers. He finished 17-of-22 passing for 238 yards and added touchdown runs of 5 and 24 yards.

Division 4

Gavin Erickson, Wilmington — He provided a 55-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and a 2-point conversion in both the fourth quarter and the second overtime to fuel the Wildcats past Wakefield, 30-22, in Middlesex Freedom action.

Luke Herter, Ashland — Herter finished with two touchdowns through the air and two on the ground — including a 55-yard scamper — powering the undefeated Clockers to a 34-7 victory over Medfield.

Eric Miles, Bedford — The 7-1 Buccaneers bounced Boston Latin, 62-6, as Miles racked up seven carries for 181 yards and three touchdowns — highlighted by an 85-yard TD run in the first quarter.

Brady Sweeney, Holliston — Sweeney returned a fumble 89 yards for a score and added an 11-yard receiving touchdown as the Panthers cruised past Hopkinton, 42-10, in Tri-Valley Large action.

Division 5

Mason Andrade, Watertown — Before he scored the winning touchdown from 9 yards out in overtime, the senior scored on runs of 5 and 72 yards in a 29-23 Middlesex win over Melrose.

Johnny Bennett, Dover-Sherborn — In addition to catching touchdown passes of 24 and 32 yards, Bennett had two picks, returning one 55 yards to the 1, and a 50-yard punt return, as the Raiders captured their first Tri-Valley League crown in 43 years with a 35-0 win over previously-unbeaten Norton.

Devin Lebron, Essex Tech — Two of his three touchdown passes went for more than 50 yards and he added a 1-yard TD run in the Hawks’ 25-13 win over Southeastern. The junior finished with 288 yards of total offense (212 passing, 76 rushing).

Jayden Massey, Diman — The senior ran for a career-high 262 yards on 28 carries in a 21-20 win over Bristol-Plymouth. Massey scored three times, including a 44-yarder with 50 seconds remaining that put Diman ahead.

CJ Moriconi, Northeast — With 30 seconds left, the junior quarterback scored the winning touchdown from 1-yard out, capping a three-touchdown day in an 18-16 win over Whittier.

Division 6

Derick Coulanges, St. Mary’s — The junior paced the Spartans’ offense with rushing touchdowns of 2, 2, and 33 yards in the 42-6 win over Catholic Central Large rival Archbishop Williams.

Gavin Elder, Bellingham — Millis grounded the Blackhawks’ passing attack so the senior quarterback showcased his running ability with four rushing touchdowns in the 35-15 Tri-Valley League win.

Kurtis Lucas-Summers, Abington — His three rushing touchdowns all came in the first half as the junior runner piled up 202 yards on the ground in the 41-14 South Shore League win at Norwell.

Pat McNamara and Jason Nutting, Stoneham — The backfield duo combined for seven rushing touchdowns in the 68-36 Middlesex League win at Burlington. McNamara, a senior, had four while Nutting, a junior, had three.

Division 7

Drew MacDonald, Amesbury — The senior quarterback connected with Oliver Ferreira for a 29-yard touchdown pass and also intercepted two passes during the 44-0 Cape Ann shutout win over Pentucket.

Liam Appleton and Thomas Hansen, Cohasset — Appleton, a sophomore, led the team in rushing with 123 yards on 15 carries in a 18-7 win over East Bridgewater, and Hansen intercepted two passes to help hold the Skippers’ opponent to one touchdown.

Tyler Cabral, Case — The senior connected for touchdown passes of 6, 42, and 59 yards, including two to Matt Howard, as the Cardinals picked up a 36-22 win over Old Colony.

Division 8

Jathan Greene and Sahmir Morales, Brighton — Greene, a senior, rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns, and Morales, a junior quarterback, ran for 93 yards, rushed for two touchdowns, and threw a third for the host Bengals in their 36-6 victory against St. John Paul II.

Anthony Plumb, Georgetown — The senior quarterback completed 33 of his 43 passes for 454 passing yards and four touchdowns to lead the Royals to a 28-14 victory over host Nashoba Valley Tech. Chris Guyer and Carter Lucido caught two touchdowns each.

Luke Richardson, Hull — The junior quarterback sparked the Pirates offense in their 42-28 win against host Holbrook, rushing for a trio of 1-yard touchdowns and completing 7 of his 10 passing attempts for 122 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown pass.

Preps

Triston Aboud, Governor’s Academy — The result may have been a 21-14 loss to Lawrence Academy, but the 6-foot-4 senior threw for 305 yards and two scores and added 75 rushing yards.

Daimein Garcia, St. George’s — In a 35-7 win over Brooks, he rushed for 135 yards (11 carries) and a TD, caught 2 passes (36 yards) and a score and led our defense with 13 tackles.

Mason Hatfield, Dexter Southfield — The senior needed just 11 carries to pile up 192 rushing yards and three touchdowns, including a 75-yard scamper in the first quarter of a 34-8 win over Wilbraham & Monson.

Tom Porell, BB&N — After catching a 57-yard go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, the 6-foot-3 senior came up with an interception to seal an 18-14 ISL win over St. Sebastian’s.

Max Stevelman and Kalyl Lindsey, Rivers —How could you separate the pair? A sophomore quarterback, Stevelman, connected with his junior wide receiver, Lindsey, on four touchdown passes in a 35-7 ISL win over Groton.

Compiled by Colin Bannen, Trevor Hass, Brendan Kurie, Mike McMahon, Ethan McDowell, Steven Sousa, and Nate Weitzer.







