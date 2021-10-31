“I love it out here . . . and everybody always wants to kind of stick it to their former team,’’ said the soft-spoken but hard-hitting Phillips, acknowledging this was a dream-come-true scenario. “To end up having the kind of game that I had, it was sweet. I loved it. Yeah, it was sweet.’’

Adrian Phillips turned in a homecoming performance for the ages Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium, collecting two interceptions, including a pick-6 that changed the momentum and powered the Patriots past his former club, the Chargers, 27-24.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — He was California dreamin’. On such a perfect day.

New England’s hybrid safety/linebacker accounted for 10 points with his thefts, with the first one leading to Nick Folk’s 48-yard field goal before the half.

Trailing, 17-16, early the fourth quarter, the Patriots lost a crucial challenge on a holding call that would have resulted in a safety had it been overturned. Instead of letting it be a demoralizing blow, Phillips delivered a gut punch felt throughout the cavernous confines of SoFi.

Justin Herbert popped a short pass to the right flat, but his intended target, Jared Cook, never turned around. Phillips dived for the ball, hit the turf, picked himself up and bolted 26 yards to the end zone.

It was a classic case of extra studying paying off on test day.

“You watch film the whole week and you hope you get an opportunity to execute the way to want to execute,’’ Phillips said. “So, we got the call, I saw the formation and I had a few options I could make, and I happen to make the right option and we ended up getting pressure on Herbert, which was our big focus all day. Get pressure in his face, we made him make a quick decision and Cook wasn’t ready for it.”

Phillips was mobbed by teammates and serenaded by the huge Patriots following that drowned out the Chargers fans most of the game.

“It was crazy,’’ he said. “You’re hearing screams like that. I love the fan base in Boston and Foxborough and I’m glad they are traveling and supporting us still because it’s been a frustrating season.’’

Jakobi Meyers caught the 2-point conversion from Mac Jones and the Patriots seized a 24-17 lead. It was one they would never relinquish.

These games were lost causes earlier in the season, when the Patriots weren’t able to overcome mistakes and instead, they let them haunt them. Not this time. Not on Halloween.

The defense rose again on the next possession, forcing a three-and-out. When the offense got the ball back, they bled nearly seven minutes off the clock before Folk’s 30-yard field goal — his fourth of day — extended the lead to 27-17.

The Chargers did strike back quickly, but Hunter Henry, another homecoming hero, sealed it when he snagged the onside kick to secure the win.

In beating their first opponent with a winning record, the Patriots evened their record at 4-4 and remained undefeated (3-0) on the road.

Unlike last season’s 45-0 whitewashing of the Chargers, the hosts served notice quickly that they wouldn’t be pushovers under coach Brandon Staley.

Austin Ekeler’s powerful push from 5 yards — he carried some Patriots on the carry — capped an opening 75-yard drive and made it 7-0.

New England tied with Damien Harris punching it from the 1-yard line.

The big play was a 44-yard pass from Jones to Nelson Agholor, who split the safeties and made a gorgeous over the shoulder, all hands grab. Harris punched it over on third and goal from the one to make it 7-7.

The Chargers went up, 14-7, when Justin Jackson’s slick first step tricked the defense and the speedy back went 75 yards to set up a Herbert to Keenan Allen 4-yard scoring strike.

The Patriots were stymied at the goal line when a Jones pass to Jakobi Meyers on fourth and 1 fell incomplete. It was a frustrating drive for the visitors that including a defensive holding flag being picked up and Jones being knocked down after a timeout whistle. While 21 guys heard the whistle, Jerry Tillery ignored it and crunched Jones. The officials let it go.

New England pulled within 14-13 on field goals from Folk of 24 and 48 yards.

The Patriots had some bumbles to start the second half, with a Kendrick Bourne fumble killing one drive and a holding call on Justin Herron wiping out a 33-yard Harris TD.

Again, they had short memories and showed resiliency.

Brandon Bolden’s 14-yard run salvaged field position after a holding call on Isaiah Wynn, which wiped out another big Harris gain, allowing for Folk’s second 48-yarder to give Patriots their first lead at 16-14.

Dustin Hopkins matched it with a 48-yarder to give Los Angeles back the lead at 17-16, setting the stage for Phillips’s heroics.

“Really good win for our football team today,’’ said Bill Belichick. " . . . I thought our players showed a lot of resiliency and mental toughness today all the way across the board.’’

The Patriots stayed in Los Angeles for an extra night to celebrate their victory.

“Bill told us to go trick or treating,’’ said Gunner Olszewski.

California dreamin’, indeed.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.