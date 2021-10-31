But Ridley went on social media during Atlanta’s 19-13 loss to the Panthers to provide more details on what he’s going through.

It was the second game Ridley has missed this season for what the team would only describe as a personal matter.

Joining other well-known athletes who have struggled with mental health issues, Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley said he’s stepping away from football after being a last-minute scratch from Sunday’s game against Carolina.

“These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I’d like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing,” Ridley wrote on his Twitter page.

He thanked the Falcons for their understanding, while giving no timetable for his possible return to the playing field.

“This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future,” he said.

Coming off the best season of his career in 2020 and expected to claim an even bigger role in the offense after Julio Jones was traded, Ridley followed other prominent athletes such as tennis star Naomi Osaka and gold medal gymnast Simone Biles in revealing the mental-health challenges of their high-pressure professions.

Ridley also missed the Falcons’ trip to London for an Oct. 10 victory over the Jets. The team called it a personal matter and gave no additional details.

Ridley returned to the Falcons after a bye week and started in last week’s 30-28 victory over the Dolphins. He had only four catches for 26 yards but did score a touchdown.

For the season, Ridley has 31 receptions for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

“I’ll let Calvin speak for himself,” coach Arthur Smith said. “It’s a personal issue, so I’m not going to go into any details. We realized he wasn’t going to go this morning and we made him inactive.”

Last season, the 2018 first-round draft pick out of Alabama had 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns, the best season of his four-year NFL career.

Saints QB Winston injured in first half

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was injured on a second-quarter scramble.

Winston was pulled down by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White, who was flagged for a horse-collar tackle. Trevor Siemian replaced him at quarterback.

A cart eventually come out to transport Winston away from the blue injury tent. He appeared to be having his left leg checked.

A new ring for Manning

Peyton Manning was pleased with the accuracy of his new bronze bust as the newest member of the Broncos’ Ring of Fame — even with the detail of his forehead.

“The forehead is always the key thing,” cracked the Hall of Fame quarterback.

Manning had his Ring of Fame pillar unveiled in a pregame ceremony in front of fans outside the stadium before the Broncos played the Washington Football Team.

Manning used to glance up at the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in admiration. There were names like Tom Jackson, Steve Foley and Craig Morton.

Now, he’s part of that group after his four-year run in a Broncos uniform that culminated with a Super Bowl title.

“I’m very honored to join that list,” Manning said. “It really means a lot.”











