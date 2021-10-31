Jerry Remy, the former Red Sox second baseman who became one of Boston’s most beloved sports broadcasters over three decades in the booth, died Saturday at 68.
After seven seasons turning double plays in the Fenway infield, including an All-Star nod in 1978, Remy spent 33 years in the Fenway broadcast booth, as synonymous with a Sox broadcast as the team itself.
News of his passing drew an outpouring of grief on Sunday, with many sharing their fondest memories of one of the most popular figures in Boston sports.
Alex Cora shared a few texts that he’d exchanged with Remy over the last few weeks, before writing “rest in peace” in Spanish.
A few txt from Remy in October:— Alex (@ac13alex) October 31, 2021
“Keep Fighting”
“Congratulations”
“Clean it up” (my favorite one)
He was always there for us.
He will be miss.
Descansa en Paz, amigo.
Former Sox players, including teammates Fred Lynn and Wade Boggs, expressed grief and condolences on social media.
Remy, through his time in the broadcast booth and on the road with the team, got to know every player in the clubhouse.
I lost a great teammate and friend today. A true gamer and important part of all of Red Sox Nation. R.I.P. Remdog. @RedSox pic.twitter.com/fav5fmhH7w— Fred Lynn (@19fredlynn) October 31, 2021
Words can’t express my feelings right now so sad to hear about the passing of my former teammate and friend Jerry Remy. Scoot you’ll be dearly missed RIP 💔#Remdog pic.twitter.com/i9d2xGNw9j— Wade Boggs (@ChickenMan3010) October 31, 2021
Rest In Peace, Jerry Remy. What a special person you were to not only me, but to Jenny as well. I can recall nights on the road when I would be struggling at the plate and RemDog would come to my hotel room for a glass of wine and to talk ball. One of a kind. We’ll miss you. ♥️⚾️— Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) October 31, 2021
In 34 seasons calling games, Remy was part of some of the most memorable moments in Sox broadcast history — some of those moments made the rounds Sunday, from the lost tooth incident to the legendary “here comes the pizza.”
RIP Jerry Remy, forever a Red Sox legend in the broadcast booth who helped millions around New England fall in love with baseball— Joon Lee 이준엽 (@joonlee) October 31, 2021
All hail “Here Comes the Pizza” pic.twitter.com/jJMLgb17Gl
Never forget when Jerry Remy lost a tooth on air and Don Orsillo tried to repair it.— Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) October 31, 2021
Rest In Peace, Jerry Remy. pic.twitter.com/svhBRyE9wS
Washington Post baseball writer Chelsea Janes, a Massachusetts native, called Remy and longtime broadcast partner Don Orsillo the “soundtrack for a generation of Red Sox fans.”
Ugh. So sad. He and Orsillo were the soundtrack for a generation of Red Sox fans. A loss that will be felt by so many. https://t.co/WBVidMst6f— Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) October 31, 2021
A giant in Boston sports media, Remy’s passing was mourned by those who worked so closely with him covering the Red Sox, including NESN’s Tom Caron.
Having trouble finding the words to describe what the loss of Jerry means to me, and to all of us who love the Red Sox. He was insightful, funny, and courageous. It was an honor to call him my friend. We will miss him terribly. #RIPJerryRemy pic.twitter.com/axMBpgbmFd— Tom Caron (@TomCaron) October 31, 2021
Jerry loved what he did so much, worked so hard to do it so well, and never took for granted what he was doing. He will be missed terribly. https://t.co/VEfqQ3f3Vr— Alex Speier (@alexspeier) October 31, 2021
Rest In Peace Jerry Remy. Sending deep condolences, thoughts and prayers to his family. He will forever be synonymous with Red Sox Nation. We’ll miss you Jerry. Say hi to Dad for me. 🙏— Ben Cafardo (@Ben_ESPN) October 31, 2021
In what proved his final farewell to Red Sox fans, Remy threw out the first pitch before the Sox-Yankees Wild Card Game in early October, oxygen tank at all, to his old teammate — on the field and in the booth — Dennis Eckersley.
This was Jerry Remy’s goodbye to #RedSox fans as he threw out the 1st pitch for the Sox-Yankees WC game Oct 5th.— Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) October 31, 2021
I’m sure Rem loved that moment too!
RIP to the “voice” of @redsox fans!
(Via @nesn)
pic.twitter.com/YYy6PHi4sA
The Worcester Red Sox shared photos of one of Remy’s last public appearances from September.
We will miss you, Jerry Remy.— Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) October 31, 2021
So glad that you were part of Worcester’s Grand and Glorious Civic Celebration, and that you could feel our city’s love for you.
Rest In Peace, our friend ♥️ pic.twitter.com/d3t0AbZVdR
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.