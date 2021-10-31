After seven seasons turning double plays in the Fenway infield, including an All-Star nod in 1978, Remy spent 33 years in the Fenway broadcast booth, as synonymous with a Sox broadcast as the team itself.

Jerry Remy, the former Red Sox second baseman who became one of Boston’s most beloved sports broadcasters over three decades in the booth, died Saturday at 68 .

News of his passing drew an outpouring of grief on Sunday, with many sharing their fondest memories of one of the most popular figures in Boston sports.

Alex Cora shared a few texts that he’d exchanged with Remy over the last few weeks, before writing “rest in peace” in Spanish.

Advertisement

Former Sox players, including teammates Fred Lynn and Wade Boggs, expressed grief and condolences on social media.

Remy, through his time in the broadcast booth and on the road with the team, got to know every player in the clubhouse.

In 34 seasons calling games, Remy was part of some of the most memorable moments in Sox broadcast history — some of those moments made the rounds Sunday, from the lost tooth incident to the legendary “here comes the pizza.”

Washington Post baseball writer Chelsea Janes, a Massachusetts native, called Remy and longtime broadcast partner Don Orsillo the “soundtrack for a generation of Red Sox fans.”

A giant in Boston sports media, Remy’s passing was mourned by those who worked so closely with him covering the Red Sox, including NESN’s Tom Caron.

In what proved his final farewell to Red Sox fans, Remy threw out the first pitch before the Sox-Yankees Wild Card Game in early October, oxygen tank at all, to his old teammate — on the field and in the booth — Dennis Eckersley.

The Worcester Red Sox shared photos of one of Remy’s last public appearances from September.

Advertisement

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.