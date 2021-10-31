“We are saddened by the loss of a beloved player, broadcaster, and 13-year cancer warrior,” said owner John Henry (who also owns the Globe). “Jerry’s love and connection to baseball didn’t allow anything to stand between the game and him, including for many years cancer. He devoted his entire career to baseball and whether from his seat in the clubhouse or his perch above the field in the broadcast booth, he took generations of rising Red Sox stars and a multitude of fans along for the ride with him. During his lifetime, he witnessed great triumphs and terrible tragedies handling all of it with grace, dignity, and a huge heart. He left an indelible mark on this club and on an entire nation of Red Sox fans.”

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, a relative newcomer to the organization, still understood the impact Remy had on the fanbase and the region.

“Jerry Remy was more than a Red Sox legend; he was a New England institution,” Bloom said. “As a player, he showed us the right way to work on your craft and compete. As a broadcaster, his insight enriched the lives of Red Sox Nation on a nightly basis. Most important, he was a beloved member of the Red Sox family and he cared about the organization and everyone in it. I am so grateful for how he welcomed me here and for the things he taught me, and will never forget his kindness. I join a heartbroken baseball ops department in sending love and sympathy to his family and many friends.”

Manager Alex Cora, who shared some recent texts with Remy on social media on Sunday, often occupied Remy’s usual spot at second base during his playing career. Over four years as a player and his three as a manager, Cora got to know one of his predecessors in the Fenway infield.

“Like everyone else in Red Sox Nation today, I’m absolutely devastated by Jerry’s passing,” Cora said. “We connected because of our love for the game of baseball. I will miss all of our conversations about the game and just passing time together throughout the years, whether in the clubhouse or dugout. Jerry was so passionate about the Red Sox and even though he had to step away for treatment late in the season, he was with us every step of the way—especially in October. We kept in touch just about every day and encouraged each other to keep fighting. It was great seeing him at Fenway when we started our run; he was a source of inspiration for so many of our players.”

Some of the greatest players in franchise history expressed their condolences Sunday — from David Ortiz, whose ubiquitous “Big Papi” nickname was coined by Remy, to Dustin Pedroia, another fellow Sox second baseman who said he looked up to Remy as a young player.

“Ever since I laid foot at Fenway Park you were there to call it, feel it and appreciate it,” said Pedro Martinez. “Just like your voice with a great smile, right along with some of the greatest memories in my career in Boston. I’ll never forget how supportive you were towards me and my career, Rem Dawg. Your memories will always live with me, as well as my respect and mutual admiration. Rest in peace and my deepest condolences to your family.”

“In baseball he was a very, very hard worker,” said Carl Yastrzemski, Remy’s boyhood hero and later teammate. “He made himself an outstanding player. He carried those same work habits over to the broadcast booth. We were a couple of lockers down from each other so we would talk a lot. We became very good friends. This is a sad day.”

Hall of Famer Wade Boggs mourned the loss of his former teammate.

“Words can’t express my feelings right now so sad to hear about the passing of my former teammate and friend Jerry Remy,” Boggs said. “Scoot, you’ll be dearly missed.”

