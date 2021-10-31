Lucas Herbert had two birdies during the toughest, wind-blown stretch of Port Royal and held steady to the end Sunday for a 2-under 69 to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Herbert closed with four pars to hold off Danny Lee (71) and Patrick Reed , who finished with four birdies over his last six holes for a 65 and then waited to see if it would be enough. Herbert, the 25-year-old Australian who won the Irish Open earlier this year, stayed in front by closing with two good par saves and missing a pair of 7-foot birdie attempts he didn’t need. His first PGA Tour victory, and third worldwide, sends him to the Masters for the first time. “It opens up so many doors,” said Herbert, who earned his PGA Tour card through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals two months ago. He had missed the cut in his other two starts this season. The wind and rain, which caused tee times to be moved up, was as fierce as advertised, and play was halted briefly without having to bring the players off the course. “I felt like I grinded really well early and I had the right attitude going into the day that it wasn’t going to be easy,” Herbert said. “You just knew it was going to be one of those days where you had to battle really, really hard. Under par was going to be a great score.” He finished at 15-under 269.

Advertisement

HOCKEY

Ryan Getzlaf now owns Ducks’ points record

Ryan Getzlaf broke a tie with Teemu Selanne for Anaheim’s career points record, assisting on Troy Terry’s third-period goal in the Ducks’ 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Getzlaf set up Terry’s power-play goal midway through the third with a tip pass near center ice to help the Ducks end a six-game winless streak. The 36-year-old Getzlaf has 989 points in 1,111 games, all with the Ducks, on 279 goals and 710 assists. Selanne had 457 goals and 531 assists in 966 games with Anaheim ... Defenseman Brett Pesce scored a power-play goal with 2:27 left in regulation to keep the Carolina Hurricanes undefeated with a 2-1 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes. The Hurricanes are the last standing unbeaten team in the NHL at 8-0-0, extending the best start to a season in franchise history. Carolina’s winning streak is also tied for the fourth-longest to begin a season in NHL history.

Advertisement

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic returns but not ready to commit to Australian Open

Novak Djokovic is looking to set more records in his return to competition since his defeat in the US Open final, while the 20-time Grand Slam champion again declined to confirm whether he would play at the Australian Open in January. Djokovic will play both singles and doubles at the Paris Masters, which starts Monday. The top-ranked Serb can break a tie with American great Pete Sampras with a record seventh year-end No. 1 finish. Djokovic currently has a lead of 1,900 points over No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the Race to Turin and could clinch the year-end No. 1 spot in Paris before the end of the season.

Anett Kontaveit captures second straight title

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia secured a spot at the season-ending WTA Finals after beating Simona Halep 6-2, 6-3 in the final of the Transylvania Open. Kontaveit won her fourth title in the last 10 weeks and fifth overall. The second-seeded Kontaveit didn’t drop a set in the tournament while winning her second straight title, after victory at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow last week ... Alexander Zverev won his fifth ATP title of the season and 18th overall by defeating American qualifier Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 6-4 at the Erste Bank Open. The fourth-ranked German improved to 5-0 in finals this season, becoming the second player after Norwegian Casper Ruud with a tour-leading five tournament wins in 2021 ... Marin Cilic won the St. Petersburg Open final with a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4 victory over American Taylor Fritz. The 33-year-old Cilic clinched his second title in St. Petersburg. The Croatian is the sixth active player to reach 20 tour-level titles after Roger Federer (103), Rafael Nadal (88), Novak Djokovic (85), Andy Murray (46), and Juan Martin del Potro (22).

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Olympic marathon champ Eliud Kipchoge runs against amateurs

Some 3,600 amateur runners faced off against Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge in a special race in the heart of Paris, as the city prepares to host the 2024 Olympics. The runners raced along the historic, cobblestoned Champs-Elysees, with Kipchoge starting off last, darting alongside. All those he failed to catch over the 5-kilometer race — more than 1,000 people — won access to an Olympic-related marathon in 2024, according to organizers. The event was organized to mark 1,000 days before the Paris Games ... TCU and football coach Gary Patterson mutually agreed to immediately part ways after nearly 21 seasons. The announcement came a day after the Horned Frogs (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) lost 31-12 at Kansas State, Patterson’s alma mater. It was their fifth loss in six games.