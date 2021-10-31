NHL commissioner Gary Bettman talked to Kyle Beach on Saturday about what the league can do to better protect its players after the former first-round pick said he was sexually assault­ed by an assistant coach in 2010 and his allegations were largely ignored by the Chicago Blackhawks. Donald Fehr , the leader of the NHL Players’ Association, also met with Beach in a separate video conference call. Susan Loggans , an attorney representing Beach in a lawsuit against the team, said Bettman expressed his “sincere regret” over what Beach had experienced. He also offered the league’s help with psychological services for him and his family and anything else that the league had available. “There was discussion about what could be done in the future to assure this kind of thing did not occur again,” Loggans said in an email to the Associated Press. A message was left by the AP seeking comment from the NHL. Loggans said Beach’s meeting with Fehr covered the league’s substance abuse and behavioral health program, which did not follow up when Beach reported what happened. “They looked at it as though it was a privileged communication and they couldn’t do anything,” Loggans said. “And they want to carve out a mechanism whereby if abusive behavior is taking place they can take action.”

Jesper Bratt scored on a third-period penalty shot to spoil Sidney Crosby’s season debut and help the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-2. Crosby pulled down Bratt in the slot with three minutes left, leading to the deciding penalty shot. Bratt skated to the right and beat goalie Tristan Jarry with a backhander. Crosby sat out the Penguins’ first seven games after undergoing wrist surgery on Sept. 8 . . . Seven members of the Sharks and coach Bob Boughner were placed in COVID-19 protocol, delaying the start of San Jose’s game against the Winnipeg Jets for 30 minutes. Forwards Andrew Cogliano, Jonathan Dahlen, and Matt Nieto, defensemen Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton, Radim Simek, and Marc-Edouard Vlasic, along with Boughner were sidelined. The team did not confirm that any of the players or Boughner tested positive, just that they were placed in COVID-19 protocol. Sharks assistant John MacLean assumed head coaching duties.

College hockey

UMass-Lowell tops Boston University

Senior forward Lucas Condotta’s shorthanded goal in the second period held up as the winner as the UMass Lowell men topped visiting Boston University, 2-1, to sweep a weekend series . . . Freshman defenseman Scott Morrow scored at 1:59 of overtime and senior forward Garrett Wait scored twice to lead host UMass to a 5-4 win against Merrimack . . . Junior defenseman Jayden Struble scored at 10:47 of the third period as host Northeastern rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a 3-2 win against Maine . . . Trevor Kuntar buried a one-timer with 3:19 left in the third period to lift visiting Boston College to a 3-2 victory against Vermont . . . John Farinacci and Sean Farrell scored two goals each as host Harvard dominated Bentley, 7-3 . . . On the women’s side, fifth-year goalie Aerin Frankel earned her third shutout of the season with 23 saves as Northeastern’s skated to a 3-0 win against Boston College at Matthews Arena . . . Harvard clawed back from two-goal deficits twice to force overtime but visiting Colgate grabbed a power-play goal at 1:08 of the extra frame to secure the win, 5-4.

NBA

Durant fined for throwing ball

Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 by the league for forcefully throwing the ball into the stands, a play that a referee acknowledged should have led to the Nets star’s ejection. Durant was fouled with 4:40 left in the third quarter of Brooklyn’s 105-98 home victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. He then grabbed the ball and threw it hard well past the basket into the crowd. Durant was called for a technical foul, but crew chief Sean Wright said after the game that he should have been thrown out.

NFL

Bears’ coach Nagy still out with COVID-19

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy remained in isolation under the NFL’s coronavirus protocols and will miss Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. Nagy said Monday that he’d tested positive for the virus. He is the second NFL head coach to miss a game this season after a positive coronavirus test. Under the protocols developed by the league and the NFL Players Association, all coaches and team staffers must be vaccinated to retain their eligibility to work closely with players. A vaccinated individual can return to the team setting following a positive test by remaining symptom-free and having two negative coronavirus test results 24 hours apart.

Chiefs’ Mathieu apologizes to fans

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu apologized for a tweet calling his team’s supporters “one of the most toxic fan bases in all of sports” amid a disappointing 3-4 start for the two-time defending AFC champions. The All-Pro safety, who is in the final year of his contract, was replying to a tweet from teammate Anthony Hitchens on Friday. The linebacker had pointed out that Kansas City has been to three AFC title games, two Super Bowls and delivered the club’s first championship in 50 years in his three years with the club. “Y’all fans will never be satisfied,” Hitchens concluded. “It’s sad!” Mathieu said after practice that his tweet was “a mistake” and that he “shouldn’t have used those words.” He also said that he didn’t want to be a distraction ahead of Monday night’s game against the New York Giants …The New York Jets are optimistic about quarterback Zach Wilson’s sprained knee, choosing to not place him on injured reserve with the hope the rookie could return after missing just two games.

Soccer

Wondolowski scores 170th goal

Chris Wondolowski scored in first-half stoppage time, for his 170th career goal, to give San Jose a 2-1 lead and the Earthquakes went on to beat Real Salt Lake, 4-3, in Sandy, Utah in Major League Soccer … Valentín Castellanos scored two goals to stay in the mix for the Golden Boot award and New York City FC eliminated Inter Miami from MLS playoff contention with a 3-1 victory in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. … Brighton came the closest of any opponent in six months to ending host Liverpool’s 24-match unbeaten run by recovering from two goals down to draw 2-2 in the English Premier League … Barcelona forward Sergio Agüero was taken to the hospital for tests after he was substituted during his team’s 1-1 draw with Alavés at Camp Nou, Barcelona caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan said. “I asked him and he said that he was a little dizzy, and I just heard that they have taken him to hospital. That is all I know,” Barjuan said.

Taylor Pendrith of Canada looked in command after teh third round in Bermuda. Cliff Hawkins/Getty

Miscellany

Pendrith leads in Bermuda

Canadian Taylor Pendrith ran off four straight birdies around the turn at Port Royal, and then picked up two more birdies late in his round for a three-shot lead going into the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship golf tournament in Southhampton. Pendrith finished the third round with a 6-under-par 65. He is going after his first PGA Tour title just four starts into his rookie season, and two weeks after he got married … Simona Halep reached a WTA final for the 12th straight season after routing Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk, 6-0, 6-1, to set up a title match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the Transylvania Open tennis tournament in Romania. Kontaveit, who won the Kremlin Cup in Moscow last week, extended her winning streak to nine matches by beating Rebecca Peterson of Sweden, 6-3, 6-2 … International star Ecurie D DK was an impressive winner in the $650,000 Breeders Crown Open Trot at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, N.J. The 5-year-old is 2 for 2 since arriving in the US. He won 15 of 21 starts in Europe before winning the Allerage Stakes this month at the Red Mile in Lexington, Kentucky. In the Breeders Crown, he easily handled the top older trotters in North America … Noah Gragson won at Martinsville, Va., in two overtimes to make the winner-take-all Xfinity finale.



