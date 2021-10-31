Stay tuned for news updates, commentary, and analysis throughout the day.

But a 45-0 Patriots rout is a thing of the past, and Sunday is a whole new ballgame with significant changes on both sidelines. New England (3-4) can get back to .500 with a victory, while Los Angeles (4-2, coming off bye week) can keep pace with the AFC West-leading Raiders (5-2, on bye week) with a victory.

Perhaps you heard a little bit this week about what happened last year when the Patriots played the Chargers?

Kickers look good in warmups — 3:07 p.m.

Roster notes — 3:01 p.m.

• Tight end Devin Asiasi, guard Yasir Durant, running back J.J. Taylor, linebacker Brandon King, defensive end Ronnie Perkins, and cornerback Shaun Wade are all inactive for the Patriots. Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who was a healthy scratch last week, will get the nod behind Damien Harris and Brandon Bolden. Taylor and Stevenson have been trading appearances since James White went down in Week 3.

Well before kickoff, Wade was on the field going through a workout with strength and conditioning coach Moses Cabrera. Wade, who has yet to make his Patriots debut after being traded to New England in August, returned to practice this past week after missing two straight games with a concussion.

• Chargers starting running back Austin Ekeler is indeed active after missing practice both Thursday and Friday with a hip injury. The following players are inactive for Los Angeles: quarterback Easton Stick, running back Joshua Kelley, safety Mark Webb Jr., fullback Gabe Nabers, and offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III.

• The Chargers have a Massachusetts guy, defensive end Joe Gaziano, on the squad. The 25-year-old Gaziano, who grew up in Scituate and attended Xaverian Brothers, was named the Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year in 2014. He spent five years at Northwestern before signing with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in April 2020.

Another player of note on the Chargers’ roster is rookie Asante Samuel Jr., son of former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel. Samuel Jr., drafted with the 47th pick overall in the second round, plays the same position as his father. He’s started all six games this season, logging two interceptions and 20 tackles.

“It makes me feel old,” said Bill Belichick earlier this week.

Inactives — 2:35 p.m.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is active for Sunday’s game. He had been listed as questionable on the Chargers’ injury report and did not practice during the week.

Patriots: TE Devin Asiasi, OL Yasir Durant, RB J.J. Taylor, LB Brandon King, DE Ronnie Perkins, CB Shaun Wade

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, RB Joshua Kelley, DB Mark Webb Jr., FB Gabe Nabers, OL Trey Pipkins III

Pregame observations and scenes — 1:48 p.m.

The Globe’s Ben Volin, Jim McBride, Nicole Yang, and Tara Sullivan are at SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s game.





Tale of the tape — 1:45 p.m.

A comparison of the team statistics reveals a pretty evenly matched game on paper. Both teams are in second place in their division, and they rank pretty close in categories like points per game (Patriots 11th, Chargers 13th), total offense (Chargers 12th, Patriots 16th), and total defense (Patriots 12th, Chargers 19th).

They also have similar numbers for things like possession average (Patriots 29:14, Chargers 29:06), total touchdowns (both have 19), and penalties (Patriots 42 for 414 yards, Chargers 43 for 432 yards).

A few disparities stand out, including rush defense (Patriots 11, Chargers 32nd), points allowed per game (Patriots 6th, Chargers 22nd), and field goals (Patriots 16-for-17, Chargers 6-for-7).

Series history — 1:34 p.m.

The Patriots begin their only stretch of back-to-back road games on Sunday in Los Angeles. Next week, they are in Charlotte, N.C. to face the Panthers.

The Patriots are 24-14-2 vs. the Chargers in regular-season matchups dating to 1960. New England has won the last five meetings. The last Chargers victory vs. the Patriots was in October of 2008.

The teams have met four times in the playoffs, where the Patriots hold a 3-1 edge.

