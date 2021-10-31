It wasn’t always pretty, and, in fact, the Patriots dominated the stat sheet yet let the Chargers hang around with sloppy football. But Mac Jones was clutch in the fourth quarter, the defense made several huge stops, and the Patriots did an excellent job of staying in bounds and milking 6:56 off the clock late in the fourth quarter.

▪ NFL fans hoping for the Patriots’ demise this season might be sorely disappointed. Though the Patriots are only 4-4 after Sunday’s win, they made a big statement in beating the Chargers: They can beat a quality opponent, they can do it on the road, and they finally proved they can make winning plays in the fourth quarter.

The fact the Patriots beat a quality opponent while not playing close to their best is a great sign. This is definitely a team on the rise, and won’t be fun to face over the second half of the regular season.

▪ After getting shredded by the Cowboys two weeks, ago, the Patriots’ defense put together a terrific performance for the second straight week. The Patriots flustered Justin Herbert all game, holding him to 18-of-35 passing for 223 yards and two interceptions, or half the number that Herbert had thrown all season entering the game (four). Former Charger Adrian Phillips snagged both of them, and returned the second one for 28 yards for the game-winning score (he can thank Jared Cook for not looking for the pass). It was the Patriots’ first pick-6 since Devin McCourty’s in Week 2 last year against Seattle.

The Chargers finished with 369 yards, but gained a lot of garbage yards. They only held the ball for 24:36, and after scoring a touchdown on two of their first three drives, the Chargers were kept out of the end zone over their final eight drives. Phillips now has three interceptions this year and continues to be an unsung hero of the Patriots’ defense.

*The Patriots’ defense would have played a near-perfect game, if not for a few untimely breakdowns. Of the Chargers’ 369 yards, 144 of them on three plays — a 75-yard rush by Justin Jackson, a 41-yard catch by Keenan Allen, and a 28-yard rush by Austin Ekeler. Dont’a Hightower sure looked slow in whiffing on the Jackson run, but J.C. Jackson showed great hustle in chasing Justin Jackson down from behind.

But if the Patriots can just prevent those two or three breakdowns per game, their defense will be elite.

▪ The Chargers did a great job of messing up Jones’s timing. He entered the game ranked fourth in the NFL with a 70.4 completion percentage, but he finished at just 53 percent after completing 18 of 35 passes.

It appeared the Chargers were using a five-man defensive line and blitzed Jones frequently, doing a good job of getting him off his spot and not letting him set his feet. Jones had an especially rough go in the second quarter, when he completed just 4 of 15 passes and nearly threw an interception on the goal line.

But Jones finally came alive in the fourth quarter. On the Patriots’ seven-minute field goal drive, Jones had six consecutive passes for 38 yards to move the Patriots into field goal range. You’ve got to love seeing the rookie quarterback acting cool and calm in the fourth quarter, even after having a frustrating day.

▪ Did anyone mention to Josh McDaniels that the Chargers entered the game ranked 32nd in the NFL in run defense? I’m usually loathe to criticize play calling because of all of the variables that we don’t know, but McDaniels went pass-happy near the goal line and it cost the Patriots.

It was a great decision by Bill Belichick to go for it on fourth down at the goal line. But it was a terrible decision by McDaniels to throw on both third and 1 and fourth and 1, both of which didn’t have much of a chance. The fourth-and-1 play call — a corner fade to Jakobi Meyers — was especially awful.

On their next possession, the Patriots got to second and 5 at the Chargers’ 6-yard line, and again went pass-pass, and again had to settle for a field goal.

The Patriots went 1 for 4 in the red zone, a week after going 6 for 6.

▪ The red zone stats don’t tell the full story about the Patriots’ wasted opportunities, however. They got inside the Chargers’ 30 five times between the second and third quarters, but only came away with 9 points. This game was closer than it should have been.

▪ But McDaniels is doing a great job of scheming up the first 15 plays of the game. The Patriots drove 75 yards for a touchdown on their opening drive, marking the fourth straight game they scored on their first possession.

▪ Another week of shaky play from the left tackles. Justin Herron committed an offensive holding penalty to negate a 28-yard touchdown run for Damien Harris, and two plays later Kendrick Bourne fumbled a scoring possession away. It was the Patriots’ sixth lost fumble of the season, more than they had all of last year.

On the next drive, Isaiah Wynn committed a holding penalty to negate a 23-yard run by Harris.

▪ Gunner Olszewski should take up permanent residence at SoFi Stadium. Last year, he had punt returns of 70 yards (for a touchdown) and 61 yards against the Chargers. Sunday, he had returns of 21, 22 and 27 yards, consistently giving the Patriots good field position.

▪ Nick Folk once again continues to be the Patriots’ MVP. He went 4 for 4 on field goal attempts, hitting from 24, 30, 48 and 48 yards. He has been such a consistent weapon for the Patriots.

Ben Volin