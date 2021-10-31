“We knew this was a massive game; we knew it would be a massive test. And I’m really, really proud of my guys for standing up to a test and taking it,” Pembroke coach Adam Scott said after his first win over the Warriors in his seven-year tenure.

With a second-half surge, the Titans dealt Nauset its first loss of the season, 2-0, the culmination of what has has been a terrific 15-2-1 run entering this week’s MIAA Division 3 tournament.

Senior captain Charlie Goncalves broke through with the game’s first goal. After Declan Crowley launched a free kick near the box, Andrew Gleason made a remarkable header to save the ball from going out of bounds and direct it toward Goncalves, who fired it into the net.

Advertisement

“We talked a lot about, ‘Let’s see if we could punch first and put them under the gun a little bit,’ and I thought that then led to a little bit of momentum,” Scott said.

The clinching goal may have been more improbable. Senior captain Ryan Bartolottie scored directly on a throw-in that was a legal goal because the Nauset keeper tipped the ball as it went in.

“We got a very fortunate throw-in goal which probably happens [on] one out of a million throws,” Scott said.

Throughout the match, the Titans leaned on a stout defense that stood tall in front of goalkeeper Jack Taylor. Pembroke finished the regular season without conceding multiple goals in any of its last six contests.

“Our mantra is ‘Be brave,’” Scott said. “I just think we’ve been really brave at the back . . . Anything that was thrown at us, we had an answer for the most part.”

Advertisement

Scott said the Titans’ confidence is high entering the state tournament, and that finishing off the regular season against the Warriors (15-1-2) is the perfect playoff dress rehearsal.

“We put that game at the end of the schedule so that it basically preps us for the tournament, and you get out in a hotly contested game — you get that donnybrook, if you will,” Scott said. “Today, that’s what it was.”

Old Rochester 6, Fairhaven 2 — Senior captains Brett Smith (1 goal, 2 assists) and George Barry (2 goals) led the way for the Bulldogs (11-5-2) in the South Coast win.

Field hockey

Hanover 4, Silver Lake 2 — Meghan Enos, Carly Dougherty, Emma Hammett, and Ella Stone scored for the Hawks (9-6-1) in the Patriot League win.

Brockton 28, Durfee 6 — Jason Wonodi was 12 for 17 for 183 yards and two touchdowns, both to Cameron Monterio, as the Boxers (3-5) earned the Southeast Conference win at home and secured a berth in the Division 1 tournament. Wonodi also ran for a 14-yard touchdown, and Michael Victor added a 19-yard rushing score.

Nantucket 27, Martha’s Vineyard 7 — Justin Bloise picked up 116 rushing yards on 10 carries, the bulk coming on 45-yard and 51-yard touchdowns in the Island Cup win for the Whalers (4-2). Quarterback Carlos Aguilar completed five of 10 passes for 82 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown to Makai Bodden.

Quincy 34, Pembroke 27 — Jarod Walker (20 carries, 212 yards, 3 TDs) broke off a 58-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and added a 31-yarder in the fourth quarter to push the Presidents (4-3) to the Patriot League win. Drew Boretti completed 16 of 23 pass attempts for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

Advertisement

Girls’ soccer

Andover 6, Haverhill 2 — Michaela Buckley and Katie Ambrose two goals apiece for the Golden Warriors (11-4-3) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Arianna Schwinn-Clanton had two assists.

Bridgewater-Raynham 3, Middleborough 0 — Ava Forbes-Smith, Jennah Quill and Ella Fernandes tallied the goals for the Trojans (14-4) in the nonleague win. Megan Aronoff made seven saves in the shutout.

Cohasset 8, Mashpee 3 — Cat Herman spearheaded a commanding South Shore League win for the Skippers (12-2-2) with three goals. Gracyn Lord (2 goals), Payton Lord and Tess Barrett also scored.

Hamilton-Wenham 6, Amesbury 0 — Midfielder Jane Maguire had a strong showing on her senior day with a goal and three assists in the Cape Ann League win for the Generals (13-1-2). Sophomore Leah Coffey also scored her first goal of the season.

Norwell 4, Scituate 1 — Giulianna Gianino netted a pair of goals and Maddie King and Grace Oliver had one apiece for the Clippers (15-1-2).

Plymouth North 2, Pembroke 0 — Megan Banzi scored a pair of goals and Kylee Carafoli recorded her eighth shutout of the season for North (12-5-0) in the Patriot League win.

Silver Lake 4, Duxbury 0 — Shea Kelleher picked up three goals to spearhead a Patriot League victory for the Lakers (10-4-4). Lauren Dwyer added a goal and an assist, and senior captain Emma Hudson earned the shutout in net.

Advertisement

Whitman-Hanson 8, Weymouth 1 — Kayla Cassidy (3 goals) and Jenna Lidstrom (2 goals), Ava Melia (1 goal, 3 assists), and Nora Manning (3 assists) propelled the Panthers (12-5-1) to the Patriot League win.

Correspondent Oliver Glass contributed to this story.