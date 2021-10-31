Tennessee (6-2) has won four straight overall to take a three-game lead in the division, and also has its third season sweep of the Colts in franchise history. Indianapolis (3-5) has lost three straight in the series, this one coming in improbable fashion.

The teams combined for two touchdowns in the final 86 seconds of regulation to set up overtime, and Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw two interceptions in the final 7½ minutes after throwing only one all season.

After the Colts forced a punt with less than two minutes left in regulation and took over on their 8-yard line, Wentz was in danger of being sacked for a safety. He made an ill-advised, left-handed forward flick that rookie Elijah Molden snatched out of the air and scored on a 2-yard return to break a 24-24 tie. It was Tennessee’s first interception return for a score in 38 games.

Wentz shook it off quickly. On the ensuing series, he hooked up with Michael Pittman Jr. for 37 yards to get the ball across midfield on third down. Then, Ashton Dulin drew a 42-yard pass interference penalty against Kevin Byard. Jonathan Taylor walked in for a 1-yard TD run with 22 seconds to go.

Byard turned the game by picking off Wentz with 5:48 left in overtime — already in field goal range. Bullock closed it out four plays later.

Bills 26, Dolphins 11 — In Orchard Park, N.Y., Josh Allen shook off the rust from a bye week and a shaky first half to throw touchdown passes on consecutive second-half drives, Buffalo (5-2) rebounding from a heart-breaking loss to Tennessee by beating Miami (1-7) for a series-record seventh consecutive time. After managing just 100 yards net offense through Buffalo’s first possession of the third quarter, Allen found his rhythm in overseeing a pair of scoring drives which combined for 22 plays and covered 151 yards. The Dolphins cut the lead to 17-11 on Tua Tagovailoa’s 1-yard plunge and 2-point conversion pass to Mike Gesicki early in the fourth quarter, but Allen responded by marching the Bills on a 14-play drive for a field goal. Jordan Poyer sealed the victory by intercepting Tagovailoa with 2:21 left.

49ers 33, Bears 22 — Jimmy Garoppolo (of nearby Arlington Heights and Eastern Illinois) threw for 322 yards and ran for two touchdowns, and San Francisco (3-4) ended its four-game losing streak by beating host Chicago (3-5), which was without injured pass rusher Khalil Mack and coach Matt Nagy, who tested positive for COVID-19. Garoppolo led three touchdown drives in the second half and another possession that ended with a field goal. Deebo Samuel had six catches for 171 yards. That gave him 819 through seven games, breaking Hall of Famer Jerry Rice’s club record of 781 set in 1986. Justin Fields threw for 175 yards and a touchdown for the Bears, and ran for 103 yards and a score, becoming the first Bears QB to rush for 100 yards in a game since Bobby Douglass in 1973.

Steelers 15, Browns 10 — Ben Roethlisberger and Pittsburgh (4-3) overcame losing kicker Chris Boswell to a concussion on a failed fake field goal for the entire second half, the QB throwing a touchdown pass and rookie Najee Harris adding an 8-yard TD run. The 38-year-old Roethlisberger finished 22 of 34 for 266 yards — 193 in the second half. His 2-yard TD pass on fourth down to rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth put the Steelers up 15-10 with 11:04 left. The host Browns (4-4) were in position to potentially take the lead, but sure-handed Jarvis Landry was stripped by former Cleveland linebacker Joe Schobert. T.J. Watt, who also had 1½ sacks, recovered the ball with 6:04 left. Cleveland got the ball back and reached the Steelers 26, but Landry couldn’t secure a high throw on fourth down with 1:53 left.

Rams 38, Texans 22 — Matthew Stafford threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters, and Los Angeles (7-1) cruised to its fourth straight win, inept Houston (1-7) losing its seventh in a row — its longest skid since dropping the final 14 games of the 2013 season. Cooper Kupp caught seven balls for 115 yards and Darrell Henderson had 90 yards rushing and two TDs, one on the ground and one on a 3-yard reception in the first quarter. Woods also had two touchdowns, scoring on a 2-yard reception in the second quarter, as LA built a 38-0 lead before pulling Stafford for the fourth. Davis Mills fell to 0-6 as a starter for the hosts since Tyrod Taylor was injured.

Panthers 19, Falcons 13 — Zane Gonzalez kicked four field goals and Chuba Hubbard scored on a 6-yard run with 6½ minutes remaining as Carolina (4-4) snapped its four-game skid and kept Atlanta (3-4) from getting above .500 for the first time since 2017. The Falcons managed just 213 yards of offense as Matt Ryan had one of the worst games of his career, throwing for just 146 yards with two interceptions. He was sacked three times. With his job on the line, Sam Darnold threw for a mere 129 yards, but made none of the glaring miscues that helped get him benched last week. Darnold also rushed for 66 yards, but was knocked from the game in the fourth quarter with a concussion on a brutal shot from Falcons linebacker Foye Okuokun that nearly knocked his helmet off.

Eagles 44, Lions 6 — Boston Scott and Jordan Howard each had two touchdowns on the ground, helping Philadelphia (3-5) steamroll in Detroit (0-8), which hits its bye week the NFL’s last winless team. Scott and Howard made the most of their opportunity to fill in for running back Miles Sanders; Scott broke a scoreless tie late in the first period with a 1-yard run, and Howard’s 4-yard run late in the second quarter put Philadelphia up, 17-0. They each had a short touchdown run in the third quarter and finished with 117 yards rushing combined. Jared Goff was sacked a season-high five times, and the Lions avoided a shutout midway through the fourth quarter when rookie Jermar Jefferson scored on an 8-yard run for his first NFL touchdown.